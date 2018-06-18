Two Jailed For Firearm Offences

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men who pleaded guilty in the Magistrate's Court in Grand Bahama to possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in separate matters will serve three and five years in prison.

Eric Culmer, 19, of Bass Lane, Freeport, appeared in Freeport Magistrate's Court before Magistrate Rengin Johnson where he was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In the second matter, Lynden Ferguson, 36, of Lewis Yard, appeared in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate's Court before Magistrate Gwen Claude.

He pleaded guilty to possession of illegal firearm and ammunition and was sentenced to five years in prison.