Unbelievable

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I had decided to stop writing letters but after watching the local news tonight I am so disgusted that something has to be said.

We see the PLP parliamentarians and the former Prime Minister, Perry Christie, standing in front of the microphones and lying through their teeth.

Do they ever talk about how they left the country’s finances in a total shambles and then have the gall to criticise the present administration who are trying to put the finances in order. If anyone should be put in the stocks it is them.

Now I also think the present administration overdid the VAT hike and should be tackling the unpaid receivables the Government has outstanding and collecting the unpaid bills which would help alleviate the country’s dire financial condition. This of course was never tackled by the previous Government.

I also find the presentation by Seb that I saw on TV tonight rather disconcerting. The web shops are sucking money out of the system as the Family Islands recognise and although it is true they employ a lot of people it is to the detriment of the country. The present Government has to find more productive employment for those who may lose their jobs and perhaps Seb would like to donate the $50m he is planning to invest in paying down the Government debt.

FNM/PLP, improving the education system is one way to produce more jobs and make foreign investment in the country simple. Do not talk about it do it. This country has been so badly managed for so many years instead of being the paradise it should be it is a disaster. So come on guys get together and make it work for all.

PATRICK THOMSON

Nassau,

June 14, 2018.