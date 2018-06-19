A New Era As Blake Road Facility Becomes Doctors Hospital West

DOCTORS Hospital Health System has announced the restructuring and renaming of its outpatient services facility on Blake Road.

Effective July 6, Bahamas Medical Centre will begin operating under the name Doctors Hospital West.

"As part of the restructuring, elective surgeries will resume in the operating theatre starting next month. Local urologists will offer brachytherapy for the treatment of prostate cancer. Additionally, the company looks forward to working with other physician partners to offer other procedures in an even more discreet setting," the hospital noted.

Comprehensive rehabilitation services including aquatic therapy will continue to be offered at Doctors Hospital West.

"In order to better provide inpatients with the advanced wound care and healing benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, the HBOT chamber is moving to Doctors Hospital on Collins Avenue.

"Lab and Imaging will continue to be offered at Doctors Hospital West as well as the successful fecal microbiota transplant programme and stem cell programmes. Doctors Hospital plans to add a number of innovative services including an interventional pain clinic and restorative medicine at Doctors Hospital West."

The hospital said following a thorough audit of the business model and performance, the decision has been made to redirect all patients requiring urgent or emergency care to its 24-hour Emergency Room at Doctors Hospital on Collins Avenue.

In order to ensure that those who live and work in the west have fast access to the private hospital's emergency services, Doctors Hospital will enhance its operations to accommodate dispatching an ambulance from Doctors Hospital West. To request a Doctors Hospital ambulance, call 302-4747.

CEO Charles Sealy said: "We anticipate that some people will still arrive at our Blake Road facility doors seeking urgent care, so processes will be in place to ensure that urgent cases can be assisted until they can be transported to Collins Avenue."

The facility's private tenants Dr Kathryn DeSouza, physiatrist; Dr Kenneth Kemp, podiatrist; Dr Renee Peet Iferenta, dentist; the hearLIFE Clinic, StemCell Bahamas and Sandy's Café - will continue to occupy space in Doctors Hospital West.

All of these changes will take place effective Friday, July 6 and at that time, the operating hours at Doctors Hospital West will be revised to weekdays from 9am-5pm.