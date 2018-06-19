Breaking News: Pm Fires Robinson And Miller

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has fired Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson and Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller from their posts as parliamentary secretaries today for breach of the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure.

Mr Robinson was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism while Mr Miller was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Social Services.

The Tribune spoke with Mr Miller moments ago who said he was being escorted by a police officer to return his government assigned vehicle and said he had been fired via letter from the prime minister. Mr Robinson also received a letter relieving him of his post.

Both men broke ranks from the party and voted against the government’s impending increased of value added tax from 7.5 percent to 12 percent along with FNM backbenchers Frederick McAlpine and Reece Chipman and the Official Opposition.

Section 21 of the manual states, “A parliamentary secretary is a member of the government. At parliamentary meetings or committee meetings he may play a full part by means of suggestion and criticism in the formulation of policy. Once the government has established its course of action, it is the duty of the parliamentary secretary to give that course his full support in public.”

Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, who also voted against the VAT increase, told this newspaper he has a meeting with Dr Minnis at 3pm today where he expects to be fired from his post as chairman of the Hotel Corporation.

More on this story as it develops.