Breaking News: Pm Fires Robinson And Miller

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has fired Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson and Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller from their posts as parliamentary secretaries today for breach of the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure.
Mr Robinson was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism while Mr Miller was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Social Services.
The Tribune spoke with Mr Miller moments ago who said he was being escorted by a police officer to return his government assigned vehicle and said he had been fired via letter from the prime minister. Mr Robinson also received a letter relieving him of his post.
Both men broke ranks from the party and voted against the government’s impending increased of value added tax from 7.5 percent to 12 percent along with FNM backbenchers Frederick McAlpine and Reece Chipman and the Official Opposition.
Section 21 of the manual states, “A parliamentary secretary is a member of the government. At parliamentary meetings or committee meetings he may play a full part by means of suggestion and criticism in the formulation of policy. Once the government has established its course of action, it is the duty of the parliamentary secretary to give that course his full support in public.”
Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, who also voted against the VAT increase, told this newspaper he has a meeting with Dr Minnis at 3pm today where he expects to be fired from his post as chairman of the Hotel Corporation.
More on this story as it develops.
Comments
realfreethinker 45 minutes ago
Nothing to see here. You break company rules and regulation this is what happens. Happens everyday. Of cause we are so political it will be blown out of whack.
CatIslandBoy 39 minutes ago
Agreed
realitycheck242 31 minutes ago
The fired MP,s just need bide their time and get cozy with chester and get the PLP nomination for the next election. They will all be return to their seat with victories. This will all work if they can plot the removal of Brave
birdiestrachan 18 minutes ago
They may have a better chance of keeping their seats than those who voted yes. This Budget hurts poor people. how could they look the poor in the face. doc can because he even lies to himself and tells himself he is right when he is wrong.
TalRussell 10 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, seems Minnis will treat some different, if they crossover House floor wearing PLP shoes.... keep ya political funeral suit PM and KP.... four red shirts MP's openly voted NO and seven red shirts MP's - some substantive Imperial cabinet ministers - didn't vote at all. That's 11 plus Speaker total 12.... headcount is climbing, right?
TalRussell 7 minutes ago
DDK 6 minutes ago
Looks like Roc Wid Doc flexing he muscle. Even Kim Jong-Un seems to be learning a bit of tolerance!
