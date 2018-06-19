Jobs At Risk

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IT’S interesting to hear the current government talk about being concerned about the interests of Bahamians.

For instance, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest in a radio interview mentioned that the tax increase is to sustain the Bahamian economy, but you need Bahamians working in order to sustain the economy.

What the government is proposing is a direct threat to my livelihood and my kids’ future, so how is that in my best interest?

If my boss decides to close down several web shops, including where I’ve been working for the past three years, I will not only be out of a job, but without means to support my family.

Is Mr Turnquest going to pay for my children’s school expenses? The tax breaks on bread basket items are barely hitting the surface of cuts are needed to sustain a family. Will the Prime Minister provide jobs to those that lose them as a result of their tax hike?

What are we, the employees of number houses, to do if we have to return to the unemployment lines?

ELENA HALL

Nassau,

June 18, 2018.