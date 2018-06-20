Port Authority To Host Expo

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Port Authority Ltd is hosting its fourth annual Small Business Fair and Expo at the Pelican Bay Resort on June 28 to help small businesses and entrepreneurs gain insight to innovative ideas to make their business successful.

Deanne Seymour, financial controller of GBPA, announced that the one-day expo will feature exciting presentations from both local and international presenters.

She said they would address critical issues facing large and small businesses that operate in a constantly global environment that is driven by disruptive technology, consumer demands, and ever-increasing speed and efficiency of logistics and supply chains.

"More importantly, we want to expand the conversation regarding essential collaboration between big and small businesses to create an ecosystem where both can be sustainable and successful," she said.

According to Mrs Seymour, some of the international presenters this year will be representatives from General Electric and Storefront, as well as local presenters VKR Insights and Trainertainment.

She stated that presenters would expose small businesses and inspiring entrepreneurs to global industry trends, progressive business models, and innovative ideas all focused on cultivating continued diversity sustainability, and growth within the Freeport economy.

One of the highlights at this year's expo that is geared towards promoting e-commerce for SMEs is the creation of a cashless pop-up shop exhibit with more than two dozen businesses and merchants conducting sale transactions via a digital platform. After the expo, businesses persons will be attending a networking happy hour.

Lashawn Dames, of the Invest Grand Bahama Small Business Bureau, said the expo starts at 10am and would provide valuable information to help businesses adapt and keep pace with changes in business dynamics so they can stay on the cutting edge. "This expo is our fourth year and this year is the best line up yet," she said.

She noted that Sun Cash would demonstrate its digital cashless platform.

AML Foods also will be participating at the expo and would look at partnering with small businesses.