Boy Accused Of Shooting Death

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A JUVENILE was charged in a Magistrate's Court yesterday for the murder of a man earlier this month.

The minor was arraigned before Magistrate Koschina Marshall charged with one count of murder stemming from the June 4 incident.

It is alleged that on that date, he murdered Michael Johnson at Homestead Avenue.

According to initial reports, the deceased was standing outside his home when he was approached by two armed men in hoodies.

The men opened fire, striking Mr Johnson in his body before leaving the area.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died a few hours later.

The juvenile was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In the interim he was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.