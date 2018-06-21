Phoenix Takes Deandre Ayton First In Nba Draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have made Bahamian Deandre Ayton the first No. 1 pick in franchise history.

The Suns stayed close to home Thursday to take the Arizona centre who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds in his lone college season. The 7-foot-1 Ayton tied for the national lead with 24 double-doubles in 35 games.

He joined Mychal Thompson — father of Golden State All-Star Klay Thompson — in 1978 as the only players from the Bahamas to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.