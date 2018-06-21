Rhodes Scholarships Open

THE Rhodes Trust is delighted to announce that Rhodes Scholarship applications are now open for most of the Rhodes constituencies.

Applications have opened to students and recent graduates from Bermuda, Canada, China, Commonwealth Caribbean, East Africa, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Southern Africa, SJLP (Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine), UAE, West Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with the USA and Australia opening on July 1.

In addition, two global scholarships are available to candidates from anywhere in the world for the first time in the programme's 115-year history, bringing the total number of scholarships awarded this year to 100.

Potential candidates should go to www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/apply. The selection process will conclude by the end of 2018 and the new scholars will arrive in Oxford in October 2019.

Charles Conn, CEO of the Rhodes Trust, commented: "This is the first time in the history of the Rhodes Trust that applicants from every part of the world are eligible to apply. This selection announcement is also my last in post as warden of Rhodes House. During my five years, I have witnessed the Rhodes community growing increasingly vibrant and diverse - there are now more than 250 Rhodes Scholars from over 70 different countries studying at the University of Oxford. I am extremely grateful to our donors' and volunteers' commitment and support to achieve this wonderful expansion.

"I look forward to seeing our community continue to grow as we welcome new young leaders into our international network."

The Rhodes Scholarships are postgraduate awards supporting exceptional students from around the world to study at the University of Oxford, England.