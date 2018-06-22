Boy Led Police On Car Chase

By Morgan Adderley

A fifteen-year-old boy is in police custody accused of stealing a vehicle, leading police on a car chase and damaging multiple cars parked at the Marathon Mall on Wednesday.



A video purportedly portraying the aftermath of the incident has been circling social media. A female voice can be heard narrating the scene.



“This the accident that occurred by the mall,” she says. “The blue Subaru over there got hit first, a young 15-year-old running from the police.

“Then he hit this car, all the things fly out the car on the road. A TV fly out the car. Then he hit that blue Jeep right there, then he hit a Kelly’s truck, and then he gone into the wall.”



Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Department, confirmed the incident to The Tribune yesterday.



According to CSP Stubbs, the minor took the car from another location and following a chase, ended up in the Mall at Marathon parking lot in the vicinity of Kelly’s Home Centre.

“The young man was inside a stolen vehicle…officers were trying to stop him in the stolen vehicle,” CSP Stubbs said.

He could not confirm what area the car was taken from. Five vehicles in total and a building were damaged.

When asked who would be held responsible for the damage, CSP Stubbs said ultimately the minor, while advising the victims to file claims with their insurance providers.



“He would be responsible. He was the driver of the vehicle,” the officer said.

“There’s no law that says his parents would be responsible…Everything now comes to him. Those persons whose vehicles may have been damaged, automatically their main (recourse) would be insurance.

“The young boy, he’s not gainfully employed. …It would be advised that they could use their insurance to make a claim to fix their vehicles.”

In terms of compensation, CSP Stubbs said the course of action would be civil litigation.



“That’s the only way if you want to be compensated. But who do you sue? A 15-year-old (isn’t) working.”

CSP Stubbs added that the minor is currently in police custody and is assisting with the investigation.