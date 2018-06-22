A Comic's View: Fnm Fighting With Its Own Team

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

WATCHING this week’s budget debate in the House was like watching the Atlanta Falcons squander a 21-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots - embarrassing.

Not only did Minnis and Co. stutter and mutter their way to a hugely unpopular 60% VAT rate hike, they managed to get three of their own party members fired from their good “gubment jobs” in the process.

A Devil of a Time

When the Free National Movement (FNM) came to power last May, it was riding a wave of enthusiasm brought about by the party’s catchy campaign slogan “It’s The People’s Time”.

Fast forward a year later and the same slogan is mostly spoken with an eyeroll and for jokes as Bahamians wonder “which People?”

This week was definitely a watershed moment for Minnis and company, even if they pretended not to notice. Even if they acted like they don’t care about re-election (they do). And even if they fooled themselves into believing their tax hike on the poor was some great sacrifice on their part (it wasn’t).

Truth is, they took the lazy way out by passing a tax that was harsher than it needed to be.

Then, to “make matters dem worse”, they stood up in the House and defended it in boasting, condescending tones.

By the time the debating was done, Deputy PM K Peter Turnquest looked tired and stressed out, with a little more salt in his hair after being peppered by questions from the PLP.

His Cabinet colleagues (including the PM) were not much help, as they seemed just as lost in the numbers as everyone not named “Peter”.

Basically, Bahamians were not impressed.

In fact, by the time the confusion was done, FNM MPs Frederick McAlpine, Vaughn Miller, Reece Chipman and Travis Robinson threw up their hands and practically fired themselves.

They voted against their own party’s budget and with the opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) because, frankly, that made more sense than going back to their hard- pressed constituents with their party’s voodoo economics.

Though I don’t know if it’s fair to call it “the party’s” budget since it was seemingly scrapped together by the DPM and other Cabinet “elites” in a secret back room with oil, incense and powders.

On top of that, six FNM MPs managed to be “busy” doing other things besides the most important part of the job Bahamians elected them to do.

Which amounted to a “no” without having to actually vote “no”. (But we all know abstaining is every mealy-mouthed politician’s get-out-of-jail-free card).

The final count? 24 votes “Yes”, 7 abstentions and 7 votes “No”.

This was not a good look for the Minnis administration’s first major budget. In fact, it kind of resembles 21-3 halftime score.

Courage Under Fire

The PM, while addressing the press in Grand Bahama, repeated that his decision to “fire” three Free National Movement members of Parliament, from their government appointed portfolios, after the three voted no to an increase in value added tax was in keeping with the rules.

Minnis also confirmed, for the record, that his decision was not personal but was based on his responsibility and obligation to follow parliamentary procedure.

And I get that - the Westminster System rules are very clear in this regard.

I personally would have removed the “whip” and allowed the MP’s to vote their conscience. But alas I’m not the PM, and he has every right to his decision, and he will have to live with the results of said decision, long term.

Nonetheless, I commend Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson, Centerville MP Reece Chipman, Golden Isles MP Rev. Vaughn Miller and Pine-Ridge MP Rev. Fredrick McAlpine.

All four showed tremendous courage and conviction, to stand and speak on behalf of their constituents, describing the hardships already facing their constituents even before the impending VAT hike to 12 percent, and the effect it would have on them in the aftermath.

Highly commendable in my opinion, considering they knew their fates would be sealed for doing so.

Thomas Jefferson once said “Evil triumphs, when good men do nothing.”

Thank you four honourable gentleman, for proving to us all, that there are still a few good men left in The Bahamas.

And I’m looking forward to your respective, future political endeavours, because your political careers are far from over, in fact they are just really starting to soar.

Isn’t It Ironic?

What I find most interesting with Dr Minnis’ statements regarding adhering to his parliamentary obligations as a Prime Minister, and to the Westminster System of governance is where exactly was the protocol during the whole OBAN HOA signing?

I’m quite sure it was Dr Minnis who sat by idly while OBAN representative Peter Krieger signed some one else’s name on the HOA. (Clearly not upstanding conduct).

An agreement, by the way, that hasn’t been reached officially yet, either.

Oh, how the plot thickens

Another point of contention that I have with the PM’s loyalty to the Westminster system, again in regard to protocol and obligations, is the fact that Cabinets should act as a fully informed cohesive unit.

So, when I read statements in the press and all over social media that entire sections of this budget were allegedly purposely withheld from the majority of the Cabinet, with the relative information privy to only three select Cabinet Ministers that’s not a good look if true.

So much for accountability and transparency!

If Minnis and crew can’t be accountable to their Cabinet colleagues, what should we really expect as a nation?

The Green-Eyed Monster

I’m not sure what colour Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar’s eyes are but during his defense of a dramatic tax hike on “numbers houses” they were definitely green.

I’ve been observing the arguments of both sides in the gaming taxes debate and until I watched the Minister mumble nonsense about why Bahamian gaming operators were being taxed while the foreign casinos got a pass I didn’t realise how much what seems like personal animus came into play in the decision.

I expected D’Aguilar to lay out statistical and irrefutable data to justify the licking they are about to put on the webshops.

I expected a reasonable argument to explain why putting Bahamian jobs in jeopardy in this way, at this time, makes sense for the community.

Instead, what I got was childish tantrum about “eye-popping” profits.

D’Aguilar dismissed the “small dollars” the operators supposedly make when compared to the resorts in one breath, while clamouring for a piece of their “big pie” in the next.

There was so much envy dripping off the minister no amount of washing or pressing could ever clean it.

It was embarrassing to watch.

The ironic part is that I, along with many Bahamians, agree that the webshops should be taxed more.

But after hearing D’Aguliar’s rants and flimsy explanation for singling out Bahamian entrepreneurs while covering for and genuflecting to foreign investors in the same industry, I can’t support the government’s position.

To quote Shakespeare, “O beware, my lord, of jealousy; It is the green-eyed monster which doth mock the meat it feeds on.”