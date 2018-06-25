Lightning Strike Causes Island-Wide Outage

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A LIGHTNING strike caused an island-wide power outage on Monday evening, Bahamas Power & Light Chairwoman Darnell Osbourne said.

She told The Tribune: “We had a little fire, the system shut down. With the lightning strike and weather issues, these are things out of our control.”

A statement from BPL said weather in the west affected transmission lines around 6.50pm. By 8pm, power was restored in limited areas: Poinciana Drive, parts of Bain and Grants Town, Carmichael Road and side streets and parts of Wulff Road.

In its statement, BPL said the fault was identified and repairs had begun by technical staff.

Many residents took to Facebook to express their anger at the situation.

One person wrote: “Since VAT is going up as of July 1, Ministry of Finance, the Bahamas and Bahamas Power and Light had better keep this lovin’ power on!”

Another person posted: “Island wide blackout AGAIN. 242 what y’all think BPL will say (caused) it this time?”

Said another person: “As long as my appliances and devices come back on I’m straight. They blew our water heater last time.”

In March, Works Minister Desmond Bannister said BPL was ready to meet demands for the summer season, always a challenging time for the power generation company.

“Preparations are on the way to ensure that BPL is ready for the summer season in order to meet the peak demand,” he said in the House of Assembly. “The islands of Bimini, Abaco, Exuma and New Providence will be targeted for special attention before June."