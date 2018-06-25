World Cup: Spain And Portugal Qualify In Thrilling Climax To Group B

(Mirror.co.uk) Portugal qualified for the round of 16 at the World Cup despite being held 1-1 by Iran in World Cup Group B on Monday after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

The European champions, needing a draw to qualify, went ahead with a stunning Ricardo Quaresma goal in the 45th minute.

Ronaldo had a chance to extend the lead when he won a penalty in the 51st minute but Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand dived to his left to save his effort from the spot.

Karim Ansarifard equalised with a stoppage time penalty awarded after a video review.

However, Portugal clung on to finish second in the group with five points behind Spain, who drew 2-2 with Morocco, on goals scored, and will meet Uruguay in the last 16.

Ronaldo had his penalty saved and could have seen red in an incident packed Group B match.

The Portugal superstar was seen telling cheeky Iran fans to keep the noise down as they sang outside his hotel ahead of the game.

Having scored four goals already this tournament, Ronaldo looked to silence Iran this evening in Saransk - but even he couldn't net from the spot after VAR handed him a second half penalty.

And as his frustration grew he saw yellow for striking Omid Ebrahimi in the face after another VAR review.

Also in Group B

Spain 2-2 Morocco

Spain were staring a shock defeat to Morocco in the face before a dramatic leveller from substitute Iago Aspas.

The Liverpool flop's clever finish, coupled with Iran's late equaliser against Portugal means Spain top the group.

The 2010 champions now face Russia in the last 16 but they will have to improve on their performance here.

Fernando Hierro's side fell behind early on against Morocco after a defensive mix-up.

Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta didn't communicate and Khalid Boutaib took full advantage as he slotted his finish between the legs of David De Gea.

Spain hit back through Isco, who was their standout performer again, after excellent work from Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta picked out the Real Madrid star in the area and he lashed his finish into the top corner.

Both sides had chances to go ahead as Nordin Amrabat hit the bar before a dream moment for Morocco.

Youssed En-Nesyri rose high to head home a corner to leave Spain facing their first defeat in 23 matches.

But they were rescued by Aspas, whose clever finish looked to have been ruled out by the linesman's flag before VAR intervened.

Group A

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Mo Salah's miserable tournament was complete when Egypt coughed up a lead to slump to defeat vs Saudi Arabia and finish bottom of Group A at the 2018 World Cup.

The Liverpool star was the centre of speculation in the build-up to the clash, with reports suggesting he could finish his international career after the tournament in Russia.

It started well with Salah racing clear to give the Pharaohs the lead with a lovely lobbed finish, which was followed by a contained celebration.

He should have made it two minutes later, wasting a one on one after sitting down Yasser Al-Mosailem before chipping the ball over the outstretched 'keeper and past the far post.

The end of the first half finished with drama as Saudi Arabia were awarded two penalties, the first was both soft and harsh on Fathy for a hand ball from his trailing arm.

Fahad Al-Muwallad missed though, with the 45-year-old Essam El Hadary palming the ball on to the woodwork. They made no mistake from the second one though, again harshly awarded for a foul by Gabr on Fahad.

This time it's Salman Al Faraj grabbed the ball and he slotted it home to leave the game level at the break.

Saudi Arabia were more adventurous in the second half despite the game meandering towards a stalemate in the heat.

But Saudi Arabia pulled a win out the bag at the death, and in doing so securing their first win at a World Cup since 1994.

Salem Al-Dawsari guided a low volley from the right side of the penalty area into the bottom left corner, sparking jubilant scenes of celebration amongst the Saudi faithful.

It compounded a miserable few weeks in Russia for Salah, who will now look forward to his Anfield return.

Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Uruguay comfortably saw off World Cup hosts Russia 3-0 in Samara on Monday to seal top spot in Group A.

Oscar Tabarez's side made light work of the hosts, winning thanks to a Luis Suarez free kick, a Denis Cheryshev own goal and a late Edinson Cavani strike.

Russia, who had already qualified for the last 16 after wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, were also reduced to 10 men before the break, full-back Igor Smolnikov sent off for two yellow cards after 36 minutes.