Hunt For Gunman Who Robbed Tourists

POLICE have mounted an island-wide search for a gunman who robbed two tourists on West Bay Street yesterday morning, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am. The tourists, a man and a woman, were on West Bay Street when they were approached by a gunman who got out of a silver coloured vehicle.

The armed man robbed them of a bag containing cell phones, cash and other items before getting back into the vehicle and escaping.

Police are searching the island, with a particular emphasis on western New Providence with a view to apprehending this suspect. Police also said they are following some leads but are asking anyone with information to contact police right away at 919, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS in Nassau or 1-242-300-8477 in the Family Islands.