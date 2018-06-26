Unified Bus System Is Ready To Roll

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE unified bus system pilot project should commence “any time now”, Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell said yesterday.

Following a press conference to mark the International Day of the Seafarer, Mr Campbell addressed questions relating to the unified bus system, the General Post Office and the maritime sector.

“It is ready to be launched,” Mr Campbell said, regarding the pilot project. “There are some small housekeeping matters from a government standpoint that I believe will be resolved in the shortest time.”

When asked for a timeline, Mr Campbell admitted that it was hoped that the project would have already been underway.

While he could not promise a specific date, he said it is being “actively pursued” and “should happen any time now.”

The objective of the six-month pilot project is to determine whether it will be feasible to have a unified bus system in New Providence.

“The data collection will help us to establish the costs and the parameters of a unified bus system island-wide,” he said.

The pilot project has a budget of approximately $700,000.

According to Mr Campbell, through the Inter-American Development Bank, the Italian government provided a grant of $500,000. He added that the Bahamian government will complement that money with about $200,000.

Mr Campbell also commented on the Downtown Nassau Partnership’s long-term plan to implement a three-loop shuttle system downtown.

“Providing (a unified bus system) is feasible, then one will complement the other. They will not act in competition to each other,” he said.

Adding that he has been involved in the DNP’s discussions, Mr Campbell said the two initiatives will “marry” to ensure that the Bahamian people have an effective transportation system.

Mr Campbell also addressed the newly formed Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union.

During the union’s first press conference last week, BUBDU President Frederick Farrington said a proposal letter was delivered to Mr Campbell on June 12.

As of June 19, Mr Farrington said the union was awaiting a response from him.

When asked about this letter, Mr Campbell said he has seen it, but there is a “process” that must take place. He also disregarded the notion that just because a suggestion has not been acted upon immediately, it means that it not being considered.

When asked specifically about the BUBDU’s proposal to eliminate money on buses by implementing a three-card system, Mr Campbell said all proposals and suggestions are “on the table.”

Regarding the fact that approximately 85 per cent of the 300 bus drivers do not have National Insurance benefits, Mr Campbell said that his ministry has “no direct bearing” on the National Insurance Board.

“I can say though, as part of the government, we are taking all necessary steps to move towards the ease of doing business in the Bahamas. And that includes (NIB) facilitating certain things,” he said.

Mr Campbell added that it is important to ensure that all “planning and prioritising” is done in a way to make sure that NIB deadlines are met.

Post Office

Of the East Hill Street General Post Office, Mr Campbell said it “continues to be a work in progress.”

The minister of local government said that he began tackling these issues “the minute” he took office, and is encouraged by the fact that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” — referring to the new building that is required.

Mr Campbell apologised to the Bahamian public for any “inconveniences” they may have faced due to disruptions at the post office.

“I want to thank the hardworking, dedicated staff at the General Post Office who would have endured significant inhumane conditions trying to render the service that is needed.

“I am hopeful that in the shortest possible time, we will bring resolutions to all of those concerns.”

Workers at the General Post Office last week protested conditions at the building. These have included a malfunctioning air conditioning system and mould.

The new General Post Office will be a multimillion dollar building on Gladstone Road, located at the site of the old Phil’s grocery store.

In terms of outstanding fees owed to the United States in regard to the post office, Mr Campbell said he didn’t want to go into detail, but added that the Bahamas is a nation “known for paying our bills as it relates to the postal sector and any of the international organisations that we belong to, you would find that we are always up to date in our payments.”

He said that he is satisfied that whatever is outstanding will be addressed “in the shortest possible time.”

Yesterday’s press conference was held to commemorate June 25 as International Day of the Seafarer.

In honour of this day, Mr Campbell highlighted the contributions of three distinguished Bahamians in the maritime sector.

These were: Captain Dwain Hutchinson of the Bahamas Maritime Authority, Captain Cyril Roker, acting port controller of the Port Department, and Commander Raymond King of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, incoming acting port controller.