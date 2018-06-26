Woman Hit In Head As Car Fired Upon

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident took place early yesterday morning in the area of Flamingo Gardens. The victim is currently in hospital and listed in stable condition.

According to a Royal Bahamas Police Force report, shortly before 3am on Monday, a man and woman were driving on Higher Drive in Flamingo Gardens when "persons opened fire to their vehicle, hitting the female passenger to the head."

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, police press liaison officer, the number of assailants is currently unknown.

It is also unconfirmed whether the shooters were on foot or in another vehicle.



Supt Knowles confirmed that the male in the car was unharmed. The injured victim was transported to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.