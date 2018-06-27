Bulldogs Rout Stars 102-76

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Truman State University Bulldogs men's basketball team, shaking off the jet lag, broke away from a close encounter in the first half to rout the Bahamian Star Sports Basketball 102-76 last night to start the Bahamas Basketball Federation's Summer of Thunder basketball tournament at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

After they ended the first quarter tied at 22-22, the Bulldogs surged to a comfortable 53-39 margin at the half. Getting into their groove as they worked the ball inside and out, the Stars didn't have any answer for the assault and trailed 84-59 at the end of the third.

It was just a matter of what the final score would be as the division II Bulldogs out of Missouri prevailed with an easy run-away victory in the first of their three games scheduled this week in the tournament.

"It was awesome. Our guests were gracious and we appreciate that they played the right way so it was alot of fun," said Jeff Horner, who is only in his first month and-a-half as the new head coach of the Bulldogs, who are coming off a third place finish in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) last season.

On their slow start, he said they didn't get to work out in the gym on Sunday after they arrived, so they had to try and get back into sync, and once they settled down they were able to wear down the youthful Bahamian team.

Tanner Zeil, who was a tower of strength in the middle, led all scorers with 21 points and was one of six scorers in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Jacob Socha and Collin Hill both had 14 points, while Brodric Thomas added 12 and Taurin Hughes had 11. Hill was the rebounding leader with eight, Socha and Scott each had six assists, Hughes pulled in three steals, and Cade McKnight helped out with two slam dunks.

Adam Johnson, with two of their five three-pointers, paced the Bahamian Stars with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Adrian Thompson had 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks and Dominic Bridgewater was the only other player in double figures with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and as many steals.

Tevin Hudson had eight points with four rebounds and three steals.

In addition, Troy Trembley, who joined Johnson in crashing the boards for couple of slam dunks, finished with six points, the same number as Corey Sands.

Michael Bethel and Dave Davis both contributed four.

Dereck Cummings, head coach of the Star Sports Basketball Club, said despite the loss he got a chance to view the potential of his new team comprising of some of the better high school basketball players and some potential collegiate players as they played together for the first time. "We were not as competitive as we would have liked to have been down the stretch, but I won't make any excuses for them.

"I thought they were in better shape, but it was obvious that some of them were not," he reflected. "When you are playing against collegiate guys, you have to be better than we liked tonight. But we will be better the next time. I see some things that we could work on so that is a good sign."

Cummings hopes to have his team better prepared for the five games they have scheduled in the Summer of Thunder and hopefully they can put on a better showing for the local fans when they play again next week.

The Bulldogs are slated to play again at 7pm tonight against the IBA Elite team and on Thursday against the New Providence Basketball Association's All-Stars.