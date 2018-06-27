'Get Finances In Order' To Afford Low-Cost Land Lots

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

MANY Bahamians are unable to qualify for the government's low-cost housing lots despite efforts to offer them at less than $30,000, Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira said yesterday.

In view of this, the minister urged Bahamians to put themselves in the position to be able to take advantage of what he called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

He spoke of the initiative yesterday outside of Cabinet.

He said: "Of course this is a new exciting housing initiative where we want to make land available for young people and not so young people. But we want to reduce the cost of home ownership to the average Bahamian. That's what it's really about, home ownership being a basic human right.

"Yes, people have already begun to apply for service lots," Mr Ferreira continued.

"We will not run out of them. There will be enough for everybody so I encourage all Bahamians to get their finances in order now.

"Take it easy with the consumer loans. You'd be surprised to know that even though we are projecting a cost of $25,000 for one of these lots, a number of people can't qualify for that.

"And so, we are asking people to work with us, meet us halfway. Try to put your financial house in order.

"So we are saying to the Bahamian public put yourself in the position where you can take advantage of this situation. It's actually very important that you are able to take advantage of this situation because this is a once in a life time opportunity and you want to be in a position to take advantage of it."

Twenty lots are being offered in the Sunset Close extension just behind the Carmichael Road Post Office. There are others at Carmichael Village - Carmichael Road West and in the Lionel Davis Development in Fox Hill.