Bulldogs Get 90-43 Win Over Iba Bahamas Elite

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The visiting Truman State University Bulldogs men’s basketball team out of Missouri was a little too much for the Bahamas’ International Basketball Academy (IBA) Elite to handle at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium last night.

While they showed their offensive prowess in a 102-76 victory over the Star Sports Basketball team in the opener of the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s Summer of Thunder on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs turned it up a notch defensively as they stifled the Elite Basketball 90-43.

Brodric Thomas, who contributed 14 points, eight steals, six rebounds and two blocked shots for the Bulldogs, said it was good to get another victory against the second straight Bahamian team they faced on their road trip.

“It was a big step up from yesterday. We controlled the ball a lot more and I felt like we moved it and put a lot more pressure on them defensively,” Thomas said. “I think that was what got us going today.”

Aside from enjoying some vacation in the “sun,” Thomas said they couldn’t ask for some exciting basketball games with good sportsmanship from the local teams they played so far.

“The competition is real good. Coming here we didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I’m really surprised at how well the guys are playing. They have given us some really good competition.”

Cade McKnight led the attack for the Bulldogs, coached by Jeff Horner, with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tanner Zeil, the top scorer in the opener, had 14, while Collin Hill finished with 10. Taurin Hughes had just two points, but dished out nine assists.

The Bulldogs opened a 22-11 first-quarter lead that they extended to 21 (39-18) at the half. By the end of the third, they were in full control with a 65-31 advantage and they poured it on in the fourth. IBA didn’t have a player in double figures as Dwight Wheatley led the way with nine points and four rebounds.

Tevin Hudson, their most experienced player, helped out with six points. Jefferson Oliver had five points and both Malachi McCoy and Shontin Pratt chipped in with four points.

The IBA Elites, a mixture of high school players mainly in grade 10 and 11 and one or two in college, gave it their best shot, but coach Denykco Bowles said he couldn’t ask for anything more.

“I think we played very well on defence, but that team shot the ball very well,” he stated. “They had excellent ball movement and pushed the ball in transition. They found the open men and caught us out of position. They moved the ball very well.

“Hats off to the team. We did the best we could. We just have to go back to the drawing board and just continue to work hard and push. I expect that we will get better. It was just good for them to see this level of competition and what they have to work on.”

Bowles said whenever they play again in August, he anticipates that they will have a much better showing.

The BBF has adjusted the schedule and will allow Truman State to take the day off to relax and enjoy themselves before they return on Friday night to play their final game in the series against the New Providence Basketball Association’s All Stars at 7pm.