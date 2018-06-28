Davis: $25m Lucayan Budget Shows Govt’S Lack Of Belief

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the Minnis administration’s $25m budget for an equity stake in the Grand Lucayan Resort proves it has no confidence it will strike a deal with the Toronto-based Wynn Group for the sale and revival of the property.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said last year, before the Wynn Group expressed serious interest in buying the hotel, that the government was considering taking a temporary equity stake in the resort to ensure its opening.
That $25m has been allocated for this was a surprise revelation from the recent budget exercise, however. It was only revealed in the Senate on Monday after Progressive Liberal Party Senator Dr Michael Darville quizzed Free National Movement senators on the 125 percent increase in the budget for “tourism contractual obligations” under the Ministry of Finance.
Mr Davis knocked the government for not addressing the issue during the budget debate in the House of Assembly.
“They said this was a transparent government but we didn’t know about this until it was raised in the Senate,” he said. “They should speak to why they would hide this allocation like this. The fact that they have to allocate this speaks to their lack of confidence in being able to strike a deal with Wynn.”
The government has been negotiating a heads of agreement with the Wynn Group for months now and a timeline for the completion of this has been elusive. Dr Minnis had previously said he wanted the resort opened in time for the 2017 winter season. The resort is considered crucial for the economy of the island.
Attorney General Carl Bethel said Monday negotiations for the reopening of the resort have gone through several changes. A comprehensive resolution involving private sector ownership of the hotel with equity participation of the Bahamian government and international branding is in the works, he said.
Mr Bethel said: “This is all still subject to negotiation. There’s a certain level of this that will involve the government taking an equity position in the hotel. Of that allocation, it is not only about tourism support, there is a significant portion of that that is in respect of government’s intended stake. Bear in mind how this started. Nobody was expressing any serious interest. “The Bahamas government, this government indicated publicly we will negotiate and purchase it ourselves. If no one else wants to do it, we are not going to allow to happen to the Lucayan strip what was allowed to happen to the heart of downtown Freeport with the Royal Oasis hotel. We came in and we said we are not going to allow that to happen. So no one was on the table and said we would buy it. We’ll buy it, we’ll fix it and we’ll get it open. We intended to do it by the end of 2017. As soon as we came forward, all of a sudden everyone who was sitting on their hands playing cute got serious and negotiations commenced.”
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Wasnt this hotel supposed to be "sold" ?
didnt KPT go to war with Bradley Roberts for exposing the sale had fall through?
If that was a lie, why are they earmarking 25 million for the hotel?
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
The FNM told us multiple times since their first statement that there were other buyers interested. With this in the budget it is time for this government to tell us what is happening. Stop the lies and just tell us the damned trurh. How are we supposed to plan without some info?
Tell us what is going on! We have the right to know....
ashley14 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
It's scary for the people living on Grand Bahamas, it's only going to get worse. I was looking at cruises to the Bahamas and most stopped in Nassau and on the private island. There was so few even going to Freeport. What can the people do, besides leave. I shop cruises periodically and usually most cruises stopped in Nassau and Grand Bahamas. Not anymore. I thought they were talking about a new expensive dock on the island.
realitycheck242 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Nothing has been said about the new Carnival cruise port in east grand Bahama by this new government.GB needs to market her strength such as eco tourism. and the port authority should play a more active part.
