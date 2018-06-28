Editorial: No One Likes Vat – But Would They Prefer The Imf?

BAHAMIANS seem to have one thing in common – no one likes Value Added Tax, whether it be 7.5 percent or the 12 percent percent to which it was recently increased.
Many of us understand the need for the 12 percent increase because we are aware of the critical state of our country’s finances. However, most Bahamians cannot fully appreciate the serious financial position we are now in. Instead of decreasing our debt as the 7.5 percent tax was supposed to do, it was increased by irresponsible spending, signing contracts to raise the salaries of certain civil servants, which in the present situation will not be able to be met, and adding to the already overloaded civil service by hiring Bahamians — qualified or not — just before last year’s election. The PLP’s reason for the unconscionable spending of the people’s money was obvious, but we wonder how they would have met their obligations had they won the election. They certainly would have had a lot of explaining to do.
We only have to look to the south of us to see the desperation of Barbados to understand that it would be better to suffer the difficulties of VAT than to have a visit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has already been called in by Barbados’ new prime minister and will be going to Barbados next month to get down to the business of administering the bitter medicine for that island’s financial recovery. What Barbadians will have to go through might force Bahamians to tighten their belt with VAT and say their prayers.
Mia Motley, QC, not only recorded an historic landslide victory at the polls in May last year, becoming Barbados’ first woman prime minister and winning all 30 parliamentary seats, completely obliterating the Opposition — but she is now faced with a problem that is far worse than she and her Labour Party had imagined. She said that she knew that the former government was deeply in debt, but she never imagined the extent of that debt. Sounds familiar? The FNM faced the same financial shock when they took over, and from what we can understand, more surprises still await them.
Talks between the Central Bank of Barbados and the new government revealed that the gross international reserves amounted to US$220m as of May 31, 2018, with a series of foreign debt payments totaling up to US$50m between June 5 and 18. The critically-low levels represents the equivalent of seven weeks’ worth of export cover, according to Barbados’ Nation News. Financial experts generally advise that countries such as Barbados should have no lower than 12 weeks of import cover.
“When the last Administration,” Ms Motley told the press in referring to the administration of defeated Freundel Stuart’s government, took over they complained that they had “inherited a debt of about $6bn (US$3bn). They complained that it was too high. Yet they have left us with a debt level, when arrears are added, of over $15bn (US$7.5bn). Public debt as a proportion of our national income is being regarded as high as 171% of GDP – the third highest in the entire world,” she explained.
“We are members of the International Monetary Fund,” she said, “and last night I called Madame Lagarde, its managing director. I briefed her on the present state of the public finances, the current debt, and reserve positions, and assured her that we are committed to taking decisive action to rebuild Barbados. In turn, Madame Lagarde assured me that the IMF stands ready to lend Barbados the necessary assistance and support to these actions.”
Ms Mottley said the first team was a fact finding team. However, she said, the team that is flying to Barbados from July 2 to 12 “will actually be a negotiating team with the Barbados government, to be able to settle on what would be the terms and conditions of the contract that underpins how much they will supply to us, and what conditions there will be, if any, to that money.” Recalling the cries of Greece when the IMF exacted its harsh demands on the people of that nation, we think there will be much belt tightening in Barbados. For example, if it were the Bahamas, the civil service would be the first to be reduced to size with no consideration for who was related or was a friend of a particular politician. When the IMF is around, the reputation is that if you are a burden on the system you are expendable. This alone should make Bahamians sit up and take note — stop their complaining, close their ears to the political trouble makers – particularly those who have been a part of the problem— and get down to securing their own families.
Unless we understand our problem and seriously try to do something about it, time and events will take over and Bahamians will be crushed in the confusion.
Comments
Alex_Charles 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
This is the bitter truth. Scores of Bahamians haven't the foggiest idea how to begin to comprehend our predicament. We shall be paying for the 40 years of slackness and garbage governance and garbage Bahamians who put us here and still sit fat onto of the castle.
DonAnthony 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Yes we needed to increase government revenue but we also needed to reduce government expenditure. The reality is we have too much government expense, we have more government than we can afford. Where are the cuts in expenditure? This is why it is paradoxically better if we did turn to the IMF. They would have loaned funds much cheaper than we can get in financial markets but with the caveat that government reduced the size of the civil service and sell/ offload Loss making government corporations. Yes we needed increased taxes but the FNM did the easy lazy move, they failed to govern by not reducing govt spending. It is unconscionable that government expenditure on salaries increased 40% in 6 years! CUT EXPENDITURE.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
THIS IS THE PERFECT EDITORIAL TOPIC FOR ALL BAHAMIANS
But the bigger questions to ask are: ........ Do Bahamians understand the magnitude of having unbridled debt (Bahamians are poor bill payers)???? ......... Do Bahamians understand how the Government pays its bills (Bahamians have a serious "gimme" problem)?????? ........... Do Bahamians understand what it means to be in "junk status" (We love US dollar parity)?????? ....... Do Bahamians truly believe in preparing for a "rainy day" (we live hand to mouth)??????
That is why Bahamians are so pissed off with "planning for the future" ...... Their motto is: Of all my mother's children, I love myself the best ......... Perry lived for the moment while Minnis wants to build for the next generation ............ Most Bahamians take the "Perry approach" to life.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Just ask yourself: If the international agencies representing the interests of the developed countries are so concerned about the financial well being of the Bahamas, then why do they tirelessly encourage our feckless and feeble minded politicians to borrow willy nilly and tax the vast majority of the Bahamian people into poverty?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID