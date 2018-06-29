Bahamas Culinary Team Named Caribbean's Best

The Bahamas National Culinary Team was selected as the region's best for 2018 as they secured numerous gold, silver and bronze awards at the "Taste of the Caribbean" competition.

Apart from winning the coveted "Caribbean National Team of the Year", Chef Jamal Small was selected as "Caribbean Chef of the Year" and inducted into the "Hall of Fame" - the highest possible ranking.

Junior Chef Hazen Rolle also won top honours and a Gold Medal for "Junior Chef of The Year", resulting in his entry to the same "Hall of Fame". He received the Hans Schenk Commemorative Award for the Most Innovative Dish Utilising Indigenous Ingredients, marking the second time a Bahamian has won this award.

Chef Celeste Smith won silver in the Pastry Chef Competition, while Chef Owen Bain take the same in the Beef Competition. Newcomer Derrick Blackmon secured Bronze in the Bartender Competition, alongside Chef Pratt's Bronze in Seafood.

The Bahamas thus became the first team in the event's history to win The Caribbean Chef of the Year, Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year, The Hans Schenk Commemorative Award and come away with gold for Caribbean Team of the Year.

"The Team has made us proud. It was evident the moment they stepped into the spotlight at the Caribbean 305, and throughout the intense competition. The Bahamas National Culinary team has made an indelible impression among their regional competitors," said Carlton Russell, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association's (BHTA) president.

"Our emerging and seasoned chefs are formidably talented, consummate professionals who represented The Bahamas with passion, dignity, a sense of spirit and reverence for the field of cuisine and mixology".

Team Bahamas featured:

• Chef Devin Johnson, head team consultant

• Chef Mario Adderley, team manager

• Chef Owen Bain, team captain

• Charlotte Knowles-Thompson, team administrator

• Chef Jamal Small

• Chef Kevyn Pratt

• Chef Asteir Dean

• Chef Carvison Pratt

• Chef Tamar Rahming

• Chef Celeste Smith

• Junior Chef Hazen Rolle

• Donovan Moss (apprentice)

• Ryan McIntosh (apprentice)

• Mixologist Derrick Blackmon

• Alternate Mixologist Chavano Jones

Its participation was not be possible without public and private sector stakeholders such as the Ministry of Tourism, Atlantis, Baha Mar, Cable Bahamas, Aliv, British Colonial Hilton, Carriearl Boutique, Berry Islands, Sandals Emerald Bay, Sandals Royal Bahamian, Lyford Cay Club, Comfort Suites, Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board, Bahamas Out Islands Promotion Board, Association of Bahamas Marinas, Bahamas Food Services, Bahamian Brewery, Ardastra Gardens & Zoo, Cheryl's Taxi & Tours, Majestic Tours, Liquid Courage, University of the Bahamas, Coventry Realty (Heron Cove), Bahamasair, Commonwealth Brewery, Fusion Superplex, Cassava Grille, Manuelo Lettuce Eat, New Oriental Cleaners, Cacique Judges, Bahamas Culinary Association and Wildflowers Event and Occasions.