'This Is The Start Of Silicon Island'

GIBC CEO Greg Wood said Wednesday's opening of his company's office in Freeport marks the beginning of Grand Bahama's transformation in what to will be known as "Silicon Island" by the next decade.

Mr Wood revealed that officials from his tech company have already started designing a state of the art global training complex and data centre that will employ hundreds of knowledge workers on the island.

When completed, he noted that centre will attract executives from around the world to come to Freeport for training in areas of process engineering and automation, cybersecurity, and data science.

"It will also bring machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to the region, and we have just hired one of the brightest experts in the world to lead our efforts," he said.

"I envision a training centre that is the epicentre of the tech hub envisioned by the Minnis administration that will draw people who will want to work, live, and play here in Grand Bahama."

He stated that the centre will be a world class retail space with restaurants, office space, apartments and condos, an entertainment pavilion, a hotel, and a medical centre.

Mr Wood said Grand Bahamas has world-class amenities to attract and keep world-class talent.

"It is a place where like-minded people with a common interest in innovation and impact can come together and collaborate with other experts. It is an incubator for new companies to bring new products and services to the digital economy.

"It is a place that inspires growth, improvement, and excellence, and was built using the latest sustainable development methods, with 100 percent of its power derived from the sun and wind," he said.

He reported that much progress has been made since his first meeting with government on February 12, including the hiring of 25 people, and plans to hire an additional 25 by the end of the year.

Mr Wood also noted that the company's first class has completed phase two of their training programme and will ready by month's end for deployment to help transform organisations throughout the region.

"The transformation of Grand Bahama is underway, and when government and business work together, great things can be accomplished for the people," Mr Wood said.

"This is an important day because we are not just here to open an office. We are here to take the next step in the evolution of The Bahamas."

He commended Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, and others including Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson, and Ian Rolle, president of the GB Port Authority.

Mr Wood stated that GIBC is interested in creating opportunities and meaningful careers for talented and capable people who are eager to learn, grow, and prosper, while the company lays the foundation of a workforce prepared to lead in a global, digital economy.

He thinks that good paying jobs and a capable workforce will boost the need for local services in the community, increasing economic growth.

He says it will also attract other tech companies and jump-start the process of creating prosperity.

Of his company, he said: "We can help clients eliminate waste, reduce cost, and lower risk by re-engineering and automating processes; use data to make better more informed decisions faster to take advantage of opportunities; create a better user experience that will increase the lifetime value of each customer; and avoid the reputational damage that comes from failing to meet regulatory obligations or from corruption," he said.

Mr Wood started the company in 2011.

He said it not about making money, but about creating something unique in the world and solving challenges.

"We are excited to be a part of the Minnis administration's vision to make Grand Bahama a tech hub," he said.

"Ten years from now, Grand Bahama will be thought of as Silicon Island. This is the perfect time to be part of the growth and reinvigoration that's taking place here."