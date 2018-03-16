A Comic's View: Dey Can’ Be Serious With This Political Bs

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA
After twenty years as a professional stand up comedian, it’s safe to say, I know what is, and isn’t funny.
Also, unequivocally, I know good political “BS” from bad political “BS” instantly.
I’ve been spoiled rotten over 20 years as a matter of fact, from the FNM and PLP in their various incarnations locally. To Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Donald Trump internationally.
Trust me, I know!
So, that is why I can only laugh at recent comments, regarding various pertinent national issues, made by certain members of the present administration. “Dey can’ be serious.”
Let’s have a closer look at some of the more comical utterances from “da gubbament” recently.
BLINDSIDED
The Tribune understands Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has been gathering all relevant information on the project in an effort to present a full response during his presentation to the mid-year budget debate, and to prevent being “blindsided again”.
Blindsided again ?
The leader of the country shouldn’t ever be blindsided, let alone on a regular basis.
Shouldn’t the PM have been properly briefed by his team prior to proceeding with the OBAN deal?
Why were there no detailed background checks on the dubious foreign executive team, heading up the operation, prior to signing the HOA?
Simple due diligence by the FNM would have saved the PM from being blindsided, front-sided, side swiped and rear ended.
DELISTED
From an article by Tribune Business Editor Neil Hartnell:
KP Turnquest, the Deputy Prime Minister, urged Bahamians - and especially the financial services industry - not to panic as removing this nation from Europe’s listing was “number one priority for me right now”.
It should be, since you and AG Carl Bethel got us on it in the first place!
Both Turnquest and Bethel had “one!” job, as mandated by the PM last year; ensure that the EU regulations were met to avoid us being black listed. And have it done by January 2018.
And here we are in March of 2018 on the EU blacklist!
Mr Turnquest and Mr Bethel, you are aware, if you were a part of the Trump administration, you would have been fired on Twitter by now. Luckily for your sake, Dr Minnis isn’t that “Trumpian”.
Mr Turnquest revealed that this statement likely stemmed from the fact that The Bahamas’ initial compliance commitment was signed by Marlon Johnson, the Ministry of Finance’s acting financial secretary, rather than himself or a Cabinet-level minister.
When all else fails, pass the buck I guess.
That excuse by Mr Turnquest has to be up there with the classic “My dog ate my homework.”
Definitely bad political “BS”, and you expect the EU to remove us from the blacklist because you admitted to “slunkin”? Hilarious.
Mr Turnquest added that when the EU expressed this concern to the Government on March 2, he immediately responded by sending them the same letter signed by himself. Had the EU recognised this, Mr Turnquest said, its statement and “blacklisting” rationale “could not hold up”.
The EU’s rationale seems solid at this point, since The Bahamas remains blacklisted.
What I think would be really amusing, maybe my good buddy Marlon Johnson should exercise his potent sense of humour, by pulling a Peter Krieger, and send the EU a letter using his rationale, signed KPT.
Heck, that may get us off the blacklist sooner rather than later.
At this stage anything is worth a try.
When looking at the performance of our present administration. Taking all things into consideration two famous quotes come to mind.
The first by Mark Twain:
“Suppose you were a member of parliament. And suppose you were an idiot. But I repeat myself.”
The second by Henry Cate:
“The problem with political jokes, is that they get elected.”
Until next week, laugh now, cry later.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 5 hours ago
"#Simple due diligence by the FNM would have saved the PM from being blindsided, front-sided, side swiped and rear ended."
I don't believe the blindsided theory. Remember it was Minnis who took the BEST commission and put it under his office. I believe that was done specifically to allow this deal to go through, especially ehen you look at the never used before language about ignoring the EIA.
Secondly remember what Minnis said when the reporter asked him if he knew about Kreiger's past? Whats all the fuss about?
Thirdly, how many agreements have staff completed in the last ten years only to be (if we were to believe the narrative ) tripped up this Kreiger where a basic Internet search and a phone call revealed who he and the used car salesman were.
This deal reeks of someone desperately wanting good news to report, that they'd do anything to conclude the deal
The "Minnis was blindsided" narrative started after the guardian showed Kreiger forging Dhuna 's signature, at that point everybody got thrown under the bus.
DDK 1 day, 13 hours ago
I actually heard it on the street that a senior MP is financially involved with OBAN. Of course it could just be sip sip, or maybe not...........
DDK 1 day, 13 hours ago
Bust Out Laughing Loudly! Better than crying!
TalRussell 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, if there be found evidence conclusion it will be after the fact. There's no doubt my mind the PM's own cabinet, including KP and Carl Wilshire,, were caught blindsided by the still uncertainty fake signature attached Oban Heads of Agreement.
The PM is known best speaks for his own Imperial self and not the red cabinet. I am convinced press secretary "Acee," corners the PM just before he's about speaks about this and that for the PM recite a litany of written down things from the podium that he's never before seen - much less given chance read. Who the hell knows what, if anything, goin on upstairs this man's brain - maybe the PM is likes Trump - who cannot read?
Her Majesty's Opposition Leader "Brave" will be put to leadership test at Wednesday's House of Assembly session - when the PM will have promised THREE (3) times revel the truth and notin but the truth on dark clouds Oban deal? Be prepared represent the interests the Queen!
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
The Bahamas is in deep trouble. Doc said he read the OBAN contract. The problem is he did not understand what he read or signed. and why a ceremonial signing to fool who??
Turnquest knows that Marlon Johnson is not qualified for that position, Neither is Turnquest..
It is to bad they can not say it is the PLP fault. and leave it at that,
