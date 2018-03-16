A Comic's View: Dey Can’ Be Serious With This Political Bs

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

After twenty years as a professional stand up comedian, it’s safe to say, I know what is, and isn’t funny.

Also, unequivocally, I know good political “BS” from bad political “BS” instantly.

I’ve been spoiled rotten over 20 years as a matter of fact, from the FNM and PLP in their various incarnations locally. To Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Donald Trump internationally.

Trust me, I know!

So, that is why I can only laugh at recent comments, regarding various pertinent national issues, made by certain members of the present administration. “Dey can’ be serious.”

Let’s have a closer look at some of the more comical utterances from “da gubbament” recently.

BLINDSIDED

The Tribune understands Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has been gathering all relevant information on the project in an effort to present a full response during his presentation to the mid-year budget debate, and to prevent being “blindsided again”.

Blindsided again ?

The leader of the country shouldn’t ever be blindsided, let alone on a regular basis.

Shouldn’t the PM have been properly briefed by his team prior to proceeding with the OBAN deal?

Why were there no detailed background checks on the dubious foreign executive team, heading up the operation, prior to signing the HOA?

Simple due diligence by the FNM would have saved the PM from being blindsided, front-sided, side swiped and rear ended.

DELISTED

From an article by Tribune Business Editor Neil Hartnell:

KP Turnquest, the Deputy Prime Minister, urged Bahamians - and especially the financial services industry - not to panic as removing this nation from Europe’s listing was “number one priority for me right now”.

It should be, since you and AG Carl Bethel got us on it in the first place!

Both Turnquest and Bethel had “one!” job, as mandated by the PM last year; ensure that the EU regulations were met to avoid us being black listed. And have it done by January 2018.

And here we are in March of 2018 on the EU blacklist!

Mr Turnquest and Mr Bethel, you are aware, if you were a part of the Trump administration, you would have been fired on Twitter by now. Luckily for your sake, Dr Minnis isn’t that “Trumpian”.

Mr Turnquest revealed that this statement likely stemmed from the fact that The Bahamas’ initial compliance commitment was signed by Marlon Johnson, the Ministry of Finance’s acting financial secretary, rather than himself or a Cabinet-level minister.

When all else fails, pass the buck I guess.

That excuse by Mr Turnquest has to be up there with the classic “My dog ate my homework.”

Definitely bad political “BS”, and you expect the EU to remove us from the blacklist because you admitted to “slunkin”? Hilarious.

Mr Turnquest added that when the EU expressed this concern to the Government on March 2, he immediately responded by sending them the same letter signed by himself. Had the EU recognised this, Mr Turnquest said, its statement and “blacklisting” rationale “could not hold up”.

The EU’s rationale seems solid at this point, since The Bahamas remains blacklisted.

What I think would be really amusing, maybe my good buddy Marlon Johnson should exercise his potent sense of humour, by pulling a Peter Krieger, and send the EU a letter using his rationale, signed KPT.

Heck, that may get us off the blacklist sooner rather than later.

At this stage anything is worth a try.

When looking at the performance of our present administration. Taking all things into consideration two famous quotes come to mind.

The first by Mark Twain:

“Suppose you were a member of parliament. And suppose you were an idiot. But I repeat myself.”

The second by Henry Cate:

“The problem with political jokes, is that they get elected.”

Until next week, laugh now, cry later.