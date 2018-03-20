First Da House Burned Down, Now Centipede Bite Me

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

IN the wake of the fire earlier this month that destroyed much of his home, local street philosopher Locksley “Potcake” Thompson is still in need of assistance.

Yesterday, Mr Thompson told The Tribune he has only raised $350 of the $10,000 minimum his contractor brother needs to build him a new home.

Once the funds are accumulated, this new home can be constructed in as little as six days.

Mr Thompson is “praying” for more donations to come in.

Until a new home is built, he said he’s been left “sleeping out catching draught and getting bite (by) centipede.”

He added: “Centipedes, they love draught. So one crawl up and bit me the other night. I couldn’t sleep at all that night, in all that pain.”

“I take mussy about six Panadol and I sit up in the chair all night until that morning until the pain die down.”

This was the second house fire Mr Thompson has experienced in three years. On March 8, he told The Tribune of the latest blaze.

“Everything – the whole roof, completely gone. All the bathroom, all the face bowl, the bathroom sink, all that down to rock,” he said.

“It’s a big house, an eight-room house… Only thing left in the house is a little portion in the back.”

With his bed destroyed, Mr Thompson was left sleeping on cardboard in a room as “small as a lil’ toilet.”

His lucky teddy bear and two Bibles were also lost in the fire.

In the aftermath of the Tribune’s story, Mr Thompson said a number of individuals have reached out to him.

These included those offering cash and a mattress donation from Palmdale Furniture.

He said: “When the story came out (a couple) from St Matthew’s Church (read) the story and they presented me with $200 towards it.”

Another couple that lives near the church also approached him.

“They say ‘Potcake we read the story and we cry’.

“[They] say they cry (at the part about) the Bibles burning up, and my little teddy bear for good luck how that burn, and then how I sleeping in the draught and afraid of the hurricane and the cold.”

“They read all that and it touch they heart. So they gave me $100.”

On Sunday, a third man presented Mr Thompson with $50.



“[Mr Chea], he’s a long-time friend of mine. That’s at Palmdale Furniture. He read the story what y’all put in…and he felt humble.”

“So he drive by here and he stop with the big truck and he give me this mattress to help my condition.”

“And that was very thoughtful and kind of him. And I appreciate it.”

When The Tribune found Mr Thompson outside St Matthew’s Church yesterday, he was cooking on a portable stove in the bushes.

When asked how he gets groceries, Mr Thompson said: “Well I went to Social Services, and they heard my cry. And they gave me a slip to go to the food store with.”

Through it all, Mr Thompson has not lost his faith.

“Look at God. I can’t look at the devil, I looking at God. Because His blessings helping get in the hearts of good people, and the people have a conscience.”

“And they know my pain, so they trying to help me the best they can.”

“So far (my brother) need $10,000. And we only have $350.”

Those interested in assisting Mr Thompson can contact his brother, Kirk Thompson, at kirkthompson@coralwave.com or 242-422-0545.