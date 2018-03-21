Double Trouble?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE announcement of the appointment of Mrs Patricia Minnis to her titled appointment begs the question - constitutionally her husband, as Prime Minister appointed a Minister to be responsible for Women’s issues so now we have a duplication?

Who is real - who is fake?

Thanks Doc we have a solution to our problems…the People will appoint a ‘duplicate Prime Minister’ - we are for better governance - governance in the open without fake signings.

Seeking appropriate candidates to fill the PM position.

Two of everything - why not especially if unpaid!

CYNTHIA ROBINSON

Nassau

March 20, 2018.