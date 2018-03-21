Fnm Still The Best To Govern

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHEN we threw the PLP out on May 10, 2017, I was relieved. I had never seen a governing party become so hostile to the people of the Bahamas.

It was all about them. They wanted contracts. They wanted wealth. They wanted to control who could become wealthy. They wanted power.

The people had sense. They threw out the party that was abusing them.

The Minnis government has been in power for 10 months. It has run into problems of late with the Oban oil refinery deal in Grand Bahama. The local media revealed that the man who signed the deal was said to have pleaded guilty to a fraud matter in the United States. Then we saw the close-up of him signing someone else’s name on the agreement. Then we heard there was no environmental report on the proposed refinery.

All this is bad. We expect better from the FNM. Those types of errors are how the PLP does business.

The government should get spanked by the public for this deal. But some have gone too far in their criticism.

I’ve heard the FNM is now just like the PLP. I’ve heard the prime minister should resign. I’ve heard the government has lost the confidence of the people.

That’s all rubbish. Governments are elected for up to five years in our system. They make mistakes from time to time. The good ones notice their mistakes, acknowledge them and move on trying not to repeat them.

This government has made a mistake and I think it knows it. Going forward I think the FNM will be more careful in its deal making and work not to cause this type of controversy again.

Those who are getting hysterical need to calm down. Assess your government over time. Determine how it manages the country as a whole. See what it does to address the pressing issues of our time.

To do this you will have to watch your government over the course of its entire term. You can’t make sensible judgments 10 months into a 60-month term.

One thing I still feel pretty confident about is that the FNM right now is better for us than the PLP. Anyone who thinks otherwise is delusional.

DARWIN R LUTHER

Nassau,

March 19, 2018.