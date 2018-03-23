Lawyers File Writ To Free Limbo Inmate

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE 42-year-old schizophrenic man jailed for nearly four years without charge, will finally get his day in court next month.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Forbes yesterday issued an order granting Alfairs Agregory Higgs leave to question the lawfulness of his detention on April 13.

Respondents of the ex-parte order are Patrick Wright, Superintendent of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, and Attorney General Carl Bethel.

Yesterday, Mr Higgs’ attorney Crispin Hall said: “The family is elated by the fact that there is a return date set. The day in court that he so desperately wanted, he’s getting.

“While we’re happy that there is a date set,” Mr Hall continued, “the sad part about it is every day spent in unlawful custody is difficult for affairs and that is regrettable.”

Mr Hall and Mr Higgs’ sister Candace Mills filed writs of habeas corpus on his behalf on Monday, alleging Mr Higgs’ constitutional rights are being violated every day he remains in detention.

Mr Higgs was born to Turks Islander Linda Ellen Higgs and a Bahamian man on December 2, 1975.

His father is not listed on his birth certificate; however, the Tribune has spoken with Mr Higgs’ father and withheld his name due to his profession.

Mr Higgs’ family claims he has been denied his medication since he was arrested by police for disorderly behaviour in 2015 and has been imprisoned ever since without being charged.

Relatives fear his incarceration has taken an “irreversible physical and mental toll on him”.