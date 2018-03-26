Office Of The Spouse?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IN the almost 45 years since our nation has achieved Independence, we have had four married male Prime Ministers. Naturally, this means we have had four women who have been the spouses of Prime Ministers.



The present Governor General Lady Marguerite Pindling was the spouse of a Prime Minister for almost 20 years, Mrs Delores Ingraham for 15 years and Mrs Bernadette Christie for ten years.

What is interesting to me is that each of these ladies functioned in their roles as spouses of the PM, supported worthy causes and did what they needed or wanted without an “official” title per se. In a country this size who could not know who they were?

Now we have a new Prime Minister, for less than one year, who has gotten off to a dubious start with a spouse who desires an official office or title with staff, this seems vainglorious to me!

The man has not even had an opportunity to prove to this country that we did not make a mistake electing him and the people of The Bahamas have to deal with this early display of megalomania?

Doesn’t she realise that if she does not do something spectacular in her “office” she will create opportunity for ammunition to be used against her husband politically in the future?

The Bible says that if a person desires to do good works they should not let their left hand know what the right hand is doing and in that way they will receive their reward from God, but those who seek to do their works before men have the reward of men’s approval and nothing more.

It is my opinion that the current spouse of the Prime Minister could have gone about her way, bring light to issues and address concerns in much the same manner as her predecessors, but in my opinion it seems that we see something of an insecure, attention seeker who is more concerned with lofty titles than the work she claims she wants to do.

There are many nameless, faceless persons who perform selfless acts of service everyday; not because of the attention it would bring to them, but because they have a genuine interest in helping others. I wish our present spouse of the Prime Minister was one of those!

JB

Nassau,

March 23, 2018.