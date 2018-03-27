Interpol Helps To Train Law Enforcers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IN the worldwide fight against the illicit smuggling of radiological and nuclear material, some 40 law enforcement officials are participating in a four-day training conference in Grand Bahama organised by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Interpol.

Project STONE (Stop Trafficking of Nuclear Elements) opened at the Gerald Bartlett Police Headquarters in Freeport on Monday for customs, immigration and police officers, as well as officers from the Container Control Programme in Jamaica.

John Buchanan, a specialist officer in the radiological and nuclear terrorism prevention unit with Interpol, the world’s largest international police organisation, said one of the project’s primary goals is building relationships with all law enforcement stakeholders to fight the illicit smuggling of radiological and nuclear materials.

He also stressed that it is essential that all law enforcement stakeholders are kept abreast of emerging trends.

“I think I hear a lot of people say to me all over the world, ‘what is the concern about radiological and nuclear trafficking we don’t see a lot of it…’ It is happening in certain places in the world, and we need to look at emerging trends, we need to be ahead of ourselves in terms of what the terrorists are going to do,” Mr Buchanan told conference participants.

The expert stated that 15 years ago officials never dreamt that a terrorist would drive a truck into a busy street and kill people.

“We never would have thought that at all,” he said. “We need to keep ahead of what the emerging trends are, and in doing this and introducing the radiological and nuclear smuggling element to this course – we are looking at emerging trends.”

Mr Buchanan stated that combating smuggling is everyone’s responsibility.

“Everyone in the room at this moment in time has responsibility for smuggling, whether that’s the illicit smuggling of firearms, drugs, people, goods, and cigarettes; we are all here because we have a responsibility for that…

“I hope that through building relationships and making the connection and getting contact numbers of the people you need to speak to in case something like this happens such as scientists, medical people, physicists, customs, and police – it’s all about making connections,” he said.

Mr Buchanan stressed that Interpol’s vision is connecting police across the world to make it a safe place.

Chief Supt Telinda Missick of New Providence explained that participants would be acquiring skills and knowledge to help in the detection and prevention of the smuggling of radiological and nuclear materials in the Bahamas.

“We have already conducted training in New Providence, and we are here now to conduct training in Grand Bahama,” she said, adding that participants will go into the field for hands-on training at the container port.

“We believe this will promote information sharing and strengthen our capacity to detect and prevent the smuggling of radiological material,” she said.