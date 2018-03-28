Sebas: We’Re Trying To Protect Players

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
ISLAND Luck CEO Sebas Bastian yesterday said criticisms aimed at web shops, particularly complaints of over saturation, were not backed by empirical data.
Mr Bastian flagged the industry’s efforts to encourage responsible gaming on the sidelines of his foundation’s OWN Bahamas initiative, telling The Tribune current and future programmes are evidence-backed to ensure the protection of patrons and operators.
“A lot of persons make statements with the absence of data,” he said, “and we’re working on a lot of our initiatives right now. We’re (members of the Gaming Operators Association) in the process of launching our responsible gaming programme…but I can say that the industry is working to mitigate any vices that gaming may cause, and we have the data.
“And we’re using it to better tailor our approach to the community in a way that everyone is protected, the patrons, the operators, the regulators. We’ll continue to work with the stakeholders and the regulators to come up with policies and changes to ensure that everybody is protected.”
The government has placed a ban on opening new web shops with some 400 licenced locations in the country.
In an interview with The Tribune in January, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar acknowledged concerns over the government’s ability to enforce zoning regulations designed to prevent web shops from operating near schools, churches and in residential areas.
The expansion and proliferation of web shops throughout the Bahamas has caused concern, especially on the Family Islands where they have been accused of “sucking the life” out of local communities and economies.
Long Island MP Adrian Gibson has been vocal on the negative impact of gaming in his constituency.
Yesterday, Mr Bastian said: “What we do see is that the data contradicts a lot of statements that are being made, and we obviously look forward to sitting down with the stakeholders and utilising the data to tailor policies. We’re always in talks (with government). We engage with the Gaming Board on a daily basis so there’s no tension between the operators and the Gaming Board. We have an excellent relationship with the regulator and they’re doing a commendable job and we look forward to continue to be working with them.”
joeblow 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
They should all have been in jail with their goods confiscated as proceeds of crime!
Please go away!!
sealice 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
The data conflicts with what's being said are you crazy?? you like one of our politicians that thinks everyone else is dumb?? We don't have banks in out islands anymore because the numbers houses suck the money and the life out of the out islands. And it's not what we say it's what we SEE the bloody number's houses are everywhere and there is no regulation i can think of multiple instances of numbers houses, churchs and liquor stores (bahamians 3 favorite places) on multiple islands close to schools? What's the regulation say Numbers houses have to be 50' away from schools?? Who's enforcing this? Make me laff some more come on!!
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
"Everybody is protected"---Of course they are---I wouldn't expect anything else!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Minnis and the FNM sealed their fate when they took money from this low-life thug (Sebas Bastian) to, among other things, fund their political apparatus and agenda.
licks2 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
So. . .know how I talked about "bucking heads" with this government with facts. . .this accusation is a perfect case scenario. . ." government put in power by gamer. . .now gamer have full run of the nation with friendship with the regulators". . .classical corruption case! Ya only problem is if you are talking crap. . .and what you saying is coming out of ya butt. . .as usual. . .you are wasting our time there fella!! Then you are useless as usual as a good politician. . .too full of crap!!
bogart 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
If the gaming operators have such an 'excellent relationdhip with the regulator....and look forwatd to continue to be working with them' then why are there still webshops in restricted areas...??
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Because they have an "excellent" relationship
licks2 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Boooooyaaaaaaaaa. . .somebody around here is learning how to use good polemic skills!! Lol! Left use way out there with the question in mind. . ."what is excellent in this case"? Then the usual response from the politician is to explain to us what that excellent means. . . all the while giving us new clues as what excellent means!!
hrysippus 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
So Percy was the treasurer of the PLP, . . . . . ... when Ping, he wanted money he would go on bended knee, . . ..... ........ Then Vomit upped the ante to a new and better game, . . . . .. "If you give me plenty money I will give you legal frame", . . .. ,. ,,,,,,, He tried to make it seem that he was doing the people's will, . . . ... But like so much of what he did it was a crooked bowl of swill, . . . . .. .. And now we on the black list because of this greedy man, . . . .
We all jumped in the fire so he could jump out of the pan. . . . ....... These numbers now a problem that won't easily go away, . . . . .. Because those with plenty money can politically sway, . . . . .... The opinion of a member making twenty eight a year, . . . . ... "I got a hundred Big Ones if I can whisper in your ear". And no one gets elected without lots of money spent, . . . ... Only with great integrity can those morals not be bent, . . . .. And when we see how crooked p politicos have behaved, . . . . I can only pray to the Almighty that democracy be saved, . ... . .... From these fiscal predators that prey upon the poor, . . . .. Promising them they will win when they must lose for sure.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
"Empirical evidence" - drive down Fox Hill Road
bogart 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Story Tribune Thursday, March 15, 2018...Gaming operators give 7.1 millon this year to good causes... Now dats roughly 19,425 per day donated after rent, operatong expenses etc why dats most 19 dollars per each Bahamian man woman and illegal migrant. Now if I had dat 19 dollars to feed da chillren...dats bout plenty fire engine, tuna n grits, chichen wing souse, slam bam, sardine n grits......
licks2 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
The question is where they "put that money". . .big advertisement parties. . .giving their client houses, business loans, tvs, cars and lil bit to social causes?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Why has Minnis not revoked the Webshops licenses??????? ......... and set up a National Lottery??????? .......... HMMMMMMMMMMMM
licks2 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Because he can't legally. . .yinna done forget that the court was already involved in that case and said that them gamers are legally protected? And get ti trough yinn heads that doc minnis can't arbitrarily do things like yall make it out that he could. Why Minnjis don't do this or that. . .LOL! Yinna can't be for real man. . .minnis is we PM not we king. . .know the difference!
stillwaters 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Lordy......deja vous all over again!!!!!!!
hrysippus 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
jimmy buffet's song?
stillwaters 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Between the illegals and legals sending money out of the country and the number houses stashing their money( God knows where)ain't no damn money in this damn country!!!!!
stillwaters 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Go to the mall and see the long long line of people sending money out of this country.
licks2 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
One money handler in this nation told me that approximately 300 billion pass through this nation on a daily bases in our banking system (hence the OECD and UK blacklisting that plenty money man!). . .our GDP is about 9+ billion. . .for about 360,000 people when you cut out the illegals. . .that's 36,000 per person. No UN, IDB, OECD, UK aid agency consider us a poor nation. When I was in college UNESCO refused me funding because "Bahamas is considered a rich nation". . .was my reply!
truetruebahamian 50 minutes ago
This is not a man who inspires confidence in anything but putrid business models and greed. No one can take his 'altruistic' explanations at face value or as being benign truth. He is a disease which as are his other mishandlers... Flowers etc. of peoples minds hopes and money - every gaming house owner known or unknown should be removed from society anywhere - and that along with their 'businesses'., their gains forfeited and their cells the worst available in Fox Hill Prison.
