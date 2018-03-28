Transforming The National Stadium

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium is being transformed to accommodate the 26 visiting countries as they come to the Bahamas for the eighth hosting of the Carifta Games this weekend.

While the cosmetic work was being done on the inside, patrons were on the outside making purchases of their tickets for the four-day competition that will begin on Friday with the opening ceremonies at 7 pm.

Competition in the region's biggest junior track and field event will start on Saturday at 9 am with the first session and wrap up on Monday with the closing ceremonies.

"We've been marketing and we've been advertising trying to get people to come out," said Lester Cox, the acting chairman of the National Sports Authority, who is in charge of the operation of the stadium.

"We have to remember that the country has its Sports in Paradise brand already, but it only works if the fans come out and support the event as participants."

With the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations' ratified 80-member team hard pressed to dethrone perennial kingpins Jamaica, Cox said it's going to be important for Team Bahamas to feed of the support from the home crowd.

"The Bahamas is going to be hosting the world's premier junior track and field event," said Cox, a former Bahamas and Caribbean squash champion. "We are going to have people coming in from all over the world to watch these athletes perform.

"Some of these athletes you will eventually see at the Olympic level so this is an opportunity to see the next generation of athletic stars right here on our home soil. So we need the public to come out and support the event."

As for the ambience at the stadium, Cox assured the public that it will be a safe environment that will allow the fans to cheer on the athletes as they vie for national supremacy.

"This is where Sports Live is our motto and so we are where sports live," Cox stated. "Every seat in this stadium will be a VIP. There's not going to be a spot where you sit that you won't be able to see and enjoy the competition."

Among those on hand to secure their tickets was former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Dr Daniel Johnson, under whole administration that the Bahamas won the bid to host the games this weekend.

"The Carifta Games is the centerpiece of track and field in the Caribbean," Johnson pointed out. "The great Austin Sealy really wanted us to expand it to something like the junior Olympics.

"That was really my hope and I hope that we can get back to that. In hosting the Youth Commonwealth Games last year, we put ourselves in a position to do that.

"In the future, we can host the true Carifta Games where we have track and field, swimming, baseball/softball, basketball, boxing, cycling and judo at the same time. I hope that I've behind the framework for us to work towards something like that."

But as for this year, Johnson said the public can come out and enjoy what will be one of the most competitive Carifta Games because it's being hosted in the Bahamas where all of the countries enjoy bringing their athletes to compete.

Brandon Swaby, a former coach and a a die hard track fan, said he's looking forward to watching the 400 metres and the 4 x 400m relays.

"I can't miss the big event. Those are the races I'm looking forward to watching," he said. "I just want to encourage the public to come out and get your tickets and lets support the youth of our nation as they go up against the competition coming in.

"I think that's one of our short falls. We don't support our young people and then we complain about all of the negative activities. But when it;'s something positive, we have to support it. Whether we love it or not, let's come and support the youth."

Dimarcia Bethel, the holder of five tickets for Sunday, said they're looking forward to enjoying a family outing.

"I'm not really a track fan, but my family want to make it an outing for us to enjoy," she said. "We don't have any family members competing, but my brother's friend, Devine Parker, who is in the same grade at St Anne's, is competing."

Friday's opening ceremonies as well as the morning sessions on Saturday and Sunday are fee, but patrons will have to purchase tickets for the evening sessions on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.