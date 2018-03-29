Atf Trains Bahamas Enforcement Officials

THE Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives delivered a small arms identification training course for approximately 30 Bahamas customs and police officers from March 19-23 in Nassau. The training was funded by the ATF and was part of ongoing US-Bahamian cooperative efforts to curb the flow of illegal firearms into The Bahamas.

The week-long programme was designed to enhance attendees' ability to recognise and detect concealed firearms and their parts. The interactive, peer-to-peer training was facilitated by a team of five US experts from ATF. The visiting ATF team provided real-life examples and hands on training for the law enforcement officials. In addition, workshop participants received a variety of materials including checklists, firearms identification information, and visual training materials.

Dr Penny Rechkemmer, public affairs officer at US Embassy Nassau attended the closing ceremony of the training alongside Customs Comptroller Dr Geannine Moss and Deputy Commissioner of Police Emrick Seymour.

In her remarks, Dr Rechkemmer noted: "We work together to combat the drug trade, the gun trade, and other transnational crimes that threaten the security in both our countries. Cross-training like the one held here this week not only invigorates our partnership, it also provides officers important skills and knowledge needed to make them more effective."

She also commented on the importance of training customs and RBPF officers together. "(Customs) Comptroller Moss and Commissioner (of Police) Ferguson's willingness to work together to tackle the issue of gun trafficking and partner with the US law enforcement demonstrates their commitment to addressing this problem. It also is proof their tremendous leadership."