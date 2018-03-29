Blaze Destroys Andros Plaza

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A FIRE erupted at Butler’s Plaza in Andros Wednesday morning, leaving the building completely destroyed, police said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, head of Police Fire Services Chief Supt Walter Evans told The Tribune yesterday.

“We can confirm that it was an early morning fire there,” he told The Tribune. “Officers from the Fire Services are en route to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.”

Once it is complete, Chief Supt Evans promised that updates will be provided.

Superintendent Ricardo Richardson, officer-in-charge of North Andros, reiterated that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Supt Richardson told the Tribune: “What happened is about 2.30 this morning (Wednesday) the police received a call that the plaza was on fire. On our arrival the building was engulfed in flames.”

Chief Supt Evans added that there are no trained officers from the Police Fire Services in North Andros.

To this, Supt Richardson said volunteers from the Mennonite community typically assist with fires.

Unfortunately, Butler’s Plaza was “completely destroyed” by the fire.

According to reports, businesses in the building included Aliv, The Flying Dutchman Liquor Store, and Butler’s Laundromat.

Aliv issued a press release regarding the incident, announcing their store will be closed until further notice.

The company added: “We will be providing an update shortly and we stand in solidarity with the other tenants and the plaza’s owner.

“At this time, we are working with the authorities and hope to resume operations soon.

“Our mobile van, which was kept in a separate location, will be available for patrons and parked as close to the original store location beginning at 10am.”