Hundreds Expected At Annual Pelican Point Coconut Festival

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS part of the Easter tradition in Grand Bahama, hundreds of residents and visitors will head to the East End for the annual Pelican Point Coconut Festival on Easter Monday.

The cultural event has been held for the past 20 years, and some of the country’s top performers such as KB, Stileet, Nehemiah Hield, the Trouble Band, as well as the Classic Dancers Junkanoo Group, will be performing.

Visitors and locals will experience culture at its best, enjoy delicious coconut-themed foods and desserts, and swim on the beautiful beach off Pelican Point.

There also will be lots of fun activities, including a coconut barking contest.

The Ministry of Tourism says the Festival has become one of the most significant cultural events on Grand Bahama Island, attracting visitors from the US, Canada, and Europe, and from the Family Islands.



“The Pelican Point Coconut Festival will once again attract large crowds with its rich display of culture and live performances,” said MOT marketing representative Chivvaun Smith.

Hettlynn Nelson, a member of the Pelican Point Coconut Festival Committee, said that improvements had been made in the area to accommodate the many festival goers.

“We have cleared a vast amount of land designated for vehicle parking, and have added more vendors,” she said.

Ms Nelson said that the festival is something that residents in the settlement look forward to every year.



A variety of favourite dishes made with coconut will be available, she said such as coconut cakes, tarts, truffles, shrimp, rice, conch, fritters, and even coconut fried bread.

Ms Nelson said that one of the most of exciting activities of the day is the coconut barking contest.

Elaine Smith, the coordinator, Product Development Department at MOT, said cultural festivals are vital to the development of the island’s tourism product.

"We must continue to support local endeavors which tell the story of our past and highlight the value of our history. As in past years, we expect that this year’s festival will attract hundreds of residents and visitors to the eastern end of the island,” she said.

