Official Funeral For Moxey-Ingraham

THE Cabinet Office announced yesterday that an official funeral will be held for the late Theresa Moxey-Ingraham, former Cabinet minister, senator and parliamentarian, on Friday, April 6, at 11am at St Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road.

Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, JFK Drive.

Further, the body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the House of Assembly from 9am on Thursday, April 5, until the body departs for the church the following day.

Viewing for the general public will be from 1pm-7pm on Thursday, April 5.

The general public is invited to attend.