Marines To The Rescue As Freighter Breaks Loose

QUICK thinking marines attached to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Harbour Patrol Unit assisted in securing one of three breakaway freighters on Tuesday afternoon near Potter’s Cay Dock.

According to a statement from the RBDF, after receiving information at 1pm of a breakaway Haitian freighter, Patrol Craft P—115 was dispatched to the area of Potter’s Cay east of Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.

“On arrival, they discovered that a 68ft freighter had drifted west along the channel. Attempts to anchor the vessel were unsuccessful, and the marines eventually guided the freighter into shallow waters west of Bay Street Marina.

“No one was onboard the freighter, which caused damage to two boats. The Defence Force marines were able to prevent the drifting vessel from causing additional damage to other vessels in the area. This matter was turned over to the Port Department for further investigations. The two remaining vessels that had broken away were secured by persons in the area without incident.”