. . . But Will It Be Enough?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE announcement of the success by Shell to provide LNG to BP&L and reduced KW rates is certainly good news but…

It is well known that unfortunately those who live on New Providence subsidises the Family Islands to an horrific level so really how much will the 35 cents a KW be actually reduced?

It could well be that there has been too many champagne bottles popped and too much celebration when in our real life that rate will reduce, but possibly only to 20 cents a KW…that will be good but not low enough to have the impact we really need.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

April 12, 2018.