Bahamian Players Face Off In Minor League Baseball

JAZZ Chisholm and Chavez Young continue to alternate who has the better day on the stat sheet and whose team gets the win as the two Bahamian players and their respective clubs face off in minor league baseball.

Young blasted his first home run of the season in the eighth inning to lift the Lansing Lugnuts to a 6-2 win over Chisholm's Kane County Cougars yesterday in the Class A Midwest League at Cooley Law School Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Young finished 3-5, scored two runs with one RBI and hit his first home run of the year in one of his top offensive outings of the season thus far.

He laid down a bunt single in the fourth and was eventually plated by Kevin Vicuna in the third inning. In the fifth inning, he reached safely on a fielding error and in his fifth at-bat, tacked onto the Lugnuts lead with his home run.

Chisholm finished 1-5 on the day highlighted by his single in the eighth inning.

In game one, Chisholm won the individual head-to-head matchup on the stat sheet and his team got the win.

The Cougars emerged with a 6-5 win over the Lugnuts as the series got underway on Tuesday.

Chisholm finished 2-5 with one RBI and one stolen base as he continues his successful return from the disabled list while Young went 1-5 with one run scored.

Chisholm doubled in the first inning and singled in the third inning while Young's lone hit of the game came in the eighth inning on a groundball hit to Chisholm.

Cougars sent Chisholm to the 7-day disabled list on April 20 due to a hamstring injury.

Chisholm left the Cougars' 13-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on April 18 after he awkwardly slid into third base.

Since his return on April 26, Chisholm is on a five-game hit streak, hitting .367 with two RBI.

Chisholm has already surpassed his home run total from last season. A torn meniscus cut short Chisholm's debut season in Single-A baseball with the Cougars in the Midwestern League's Western Division.

He played in just 29 games - hit .248 with, three stolen bases, slugging .358, an on-base percentage of .325, an OPS of .683, 12 RBI and one home run.

"It gave me a way different perspective of the game," Chisholm said to the Kane County Chronicle when he referenced the injury. "I used to give it all I can, and now, I'm trying to push the limit of that. I'm not just giving it all I can, I'm giving it all I can give...It showed me that it's baseball, it's not you. It gave me way more love and respect for the game."

Chisholm was the highest ranked of any Bahamian prospect headed into the season, listed at No.3 within the Arizona Diamondbacks franchise.

Young is in his first season with the Lugnuts after he spent last season with the Bluefield Blue Jays of the Appalachian League and was called up to the Vancouver Canadians in the Class A-Short Season Northwest League.