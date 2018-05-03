Search For Missing Sailor

POLICE and residents of Eleuthera are searching for a man who was reported missing at sea.

According to reports, shortly after 9am on Tuesday, a man, believed to be a Haitian, left Spanish Wells in a 17’ white Carolina skiff en route to neighbouring Max Patch Cay. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Shortly after 9am yesterday, the boat was recovered washed ashore on Max Patch Cay, with the personal effects of the missing man; however, he was not located.

Police are appealing to boaters in the area of North Eleuthera to be on the lookout for the missing man.

Investigations are ongoing.