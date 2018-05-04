Concern Over Moves To Sell Lighthouse Point

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE serious push-back from environmental groups and residents in Eleuthera, sources on the island are concerned there is “serious” movement in the sale and development of Lighthouse Point.

One source on the island claimed the latest “pitch” to push the deal has come from Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson.

The source claimed Mr Johnson has, in recent weeks, used at least one party branded function to “extensively sell” residents on the pros of a potential Disney-led Lighthouse Point development.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Johnson said he could not speak about the claims, but did say “rumblings” were in the air about Lighthouse Pointe.

“Yes, at this time, there is nothing I can say to you on this matter,” he said. “There is nothing that I can say. There are rumblings in the air, but I have nothing to say further to that.”

Currently, a group called One Eleuthera is at the helm of the battle against any large-scale development at Lighthouse Point, widely considered to be one of the most important, unexplored archaeological and scientific sites in The Bahamas.

The 700-acre property is being advertised for sale by Bahamas Realty, and is listed on the Bahamas Real Estate Association’s website.

The area is being marketed as an “ideal setting for a grand vision, with exceptional beachfront acreage, colourful coral reefs and a breathtaking landscape.”

The realtor has also dubbed it as “the perfect locale for a vacation home, hotel and marina development.”

The Tribune understands Lighthouse Point, despite its history and importance to the island of Eleuthera, sits on a privately-owned property that is now listed for sale.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Press Secretary Anthony Newbold yesterday said he was “unaware” of any proposed development for the Lighthouse Point property.

Mr Newbold, as a result of his post, would be aware of any capital works being approved by Cabinet.

In March, Holly Peel, a long-time resident of Eleuthera who contacted The Tribune with concerns over how the property was being handled, called on the government to get involved and help the group pushing to keep the property.

Mrs Peel said there is growing panic throughout the island’s community that the sale, if completed, could result in a major development which could destroy the historical landmark.

“The record will show, the people of Eleuthera have never taken kindly to our historical points being ran over and mismanaged,” she told The Tribune.

Officials at Disney Cruise Lines yesterday promised a statement on the matter, however, one did not arrive up to press time.