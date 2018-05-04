Major Pain: 'My Last Fight Will Be At My Old School'

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ONE of the most decorated fighters in recent Bahamian boxing history, Meacher "Major Pain" Major, looks to bring his career to a close with one final fight on the horizon.

Via social media, Major announced his intentions to officially bring his career in the ring to a close with one last bout.

"It's been a long tough battle for me to accept the reality whether or not I will be stepping into the ring one last time. The sport that I had got into from the age of 12, the sport I was prepared to die doing, for the love and passion I have for boxing - that day has finally come," Major said. "My mind is made up and it will be my last showdown which will be in the coming months. I feel I owe it all to my fight fans, to see me in action again at home.

"The journey to get to the level I am at in the sport of boxing was never an easy one, being against all odds, having injuries, going into training camp, having a curfew, refrain from sexual activity for months, fight dates cancel etc. It was not an easy road. I am forever grateful for the opportunities given to me. I have no regrets."

An official date and opponent for the last dance have yet to be named, however Major does have a venue in place.

"My last fight will be at my old school, CI Gibson gymnasium. It's where I had 98 per cent of my amateur boxing matches, it's where I won the Bahamas Lightweight Title 2005."

In his last bout, Major remained undefeated at home with a second-round stoppage over Roberto Acevedo of Puerto Rico in December 2016. Major improved to 23-6-1 with 18 Kos.

In his time away from the ring, Major established his Major Pain Boxing Club in an effort to develop a new generation of young fighters and give back to the community. Major turned pro in 2000 after a successful amateur career under the tutelage of Ray Minus Jr. His last loss came in 2012 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

"I don't think of what I could have done, what I should have done to make it better than it was. It's all God's plan for me to be able to stand firm, make the decisions I've made without looking back, or with the approval of anyone else. I believe in destiny, I have no fear, only ambition," Major said.

"I would like to thank all my fans that have supported me throughout my career. You all have motivated me to go harder each time I step in the ring. I will continue to help those I can, mainly the youth from who are my priority to help first. To all the youth coming up, never give up on your dreams, no matter what it is. Believe in yourself and ability. Keep God first as the priority. I am one of the males from the ghetto that was told won't make it."