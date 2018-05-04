Police To Probe Slap Two

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force says it will not condone acts of impropriety committed by police officers toward members of the public.

The statement came after two viral videos drew criticism across social media in the last week for depicting officers' physical attacks on people.

In the most recent video, posted to Facebook on Wednesday, an officer struck a man in the face at least twice. The man did not appear to be resisting arrest.

"The public is hereby notified that videos which are circulating on social media, involving the conduct of police officers on duty towards members of the public, have been brought to the attention of the Acting Commissioner of Police Emrick Seymour," the RBPF said in a statement yesterday. "Consequently, he has ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding such incidents, and encourages anyone with information on any of these incidents to report it to the police so that the appropriate action can be taken."

"Members of the public can be assured that the Royal Bahamas Police Force will not condone any act of impropriety perpetrated by any member of the force towards members of the public. The administration of the Royal Bahamas Police Force takes all matters concerning the conduct of officers seriously. The public is reassured that every effort will be made to continue enhancing the professional image of the force."