Professional Basketball Players Making Moves

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN professional basketball players in leagues around the globe continue to progress in their respective seasons while others have made the transition to new leagues.

Kadeem Coleby continues to perform at an All-Star level for his first place Akita Northern Happinets in the Japanese B2 League.

Just two games remain in the regular season, this weekend's series against Shinshu BW, and the Happinets maintain first place with a 51-6 record on the season.

In their latest outing, Coleby was named the game's MVP with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 83-73 win over third seeded Yamagata for their seventh consecutive win. Coleby has posted averages of 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds per game on 58 per cent shooting from the field and 1.6 blocks per game.

Also in Japan, but in the Japanese B League D3, Gijo Bain posted 18 points and 11 rebounds for Kagoshima in their 89-76 loss to Aisin AW. On the season he has posted 9.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

In Brazil, David Nesbitt continues to help Paulistano Sao Paolo in the NBB League as they opened their semi-final series. He contributed nine points and nine rebounds in their 78-72 win over Bauru in game one. In his first year with the club, Nesbitt is averaging 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Tavario Miller has made the transition to Mexico after a successful stint in Norway. Miller currently plays for Pioneros Los Mochis and has posted 16.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game through six contests. He posted 24 points and 13 rebounds in his team's 105-95 loss to Rayos de Hermosillo. Prior to Mexico, Miller competed in Aguilas UNES in Venezuela and with Fyllingen BBK of Norway's BLNO.

BLNO is Norway's premier league, which was established in 2000 and features 11 teams. Miller is averaging 20.2 points and 15.4 rebounds per game and posted two consecutive "20-point, 20-rebound" games.

He made his debut with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-70 win over Gimie BBK, followed by a season-high 29 points and 16 rebounds in a 98-90 loss to Kongsberg and 17 points and eight rebounds in an 89-88 loss to Asker Aliens.

The last two games have been standout performances with 21 points and 20 rebounds in a 98-79 win over Froya Basket and Saturday's 22 points and 23 rebounds in a 101-72 win over Nidaros Jets.