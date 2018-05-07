90 Years Old - And Urging Youth To ‘Get In The Game’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SIR Arthur Foulkes extolled the nobility of politics when he celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday night, urging young Bahamians to “get in the game” despite society’s cynicism and the “perceived misbehaviour” of some politicians.

The former governor general’s birthday celebration at the Balmoral Club drew family, friends and admirers from across the political spectrum.

Looking younger than his age, Sir Arthur read without glasses, embracing his statesman role to remind the audience of the importance of friendships and how much politics has contributed to progress for Bahamians.

“Nation building is a never-ending process in which all of us are engaged or ought to be engaged in one way or another,” he said. “Those of us who have chosen the political arena, and I’m speaking primarily to young people, are often distressed to hear some people say negative things about politics. I trust that young people contemplating a career in politics will not be put off by the perceived misbehaviour of some in the political arena.

“Unfortunately, we humans have the capacity to abuse even divine institutions. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with politics. On the contrary, apart from the sacred ministry, I can think of no more noble way to serve humanity than through the practice of democratic politics.

“It is indispensable to the advancement and expansion of what I call the civilisation movement,” he added. “It is indispensable to the establishment of laws and good order that are handmaidens to justice, which is sovereign. It is indispensable to the full flowering and security of all those freedoms and rights which we so idly cherish. For those who scoff at the practice of politics I ask, how do you think all those beautiful things got written down on that piece of paper we call our Constitution? How can those institutions of the state which ensure our stability be maintained except through the practice of democratic politics? How can we pursue the high aspiration of a people and protect their rights and freedoms without the practice of democratic politics? I am proud of the Bahamian people for their keen interest in politics over many, many years. They have demonstrated that interest in every general election with one of the highest voluntary voter turnouts in the world.

“The Bahamian people know politics can bring change and progress. For example, there is a big difference today from the old days when most children had to leave school at the age of 14. I managed to leave at the age of 15. Today, despite the challenges which remain in education, we have thousands of young Bahamians with college degrees, including doctorates and of course we have our very own University of The Bahamas. So to those young people who would be so inclined, do not be hesitant, prepare yourself, get in the game, we still have a nation to build and we need our very best to this task.”

Three of the men who have served as prime ministers in the country, Hubert Ingraham, Perry Christie and Dr Hubert Minnis, toasted Sir Arthur during the event.

“His has been a life of politics which would have included high points and sad disappointments, of measured progress,” said Mr Ingraham, who appointed Sir Arthur governor general in 2012, a position he held until 2014. “He’s had a hand in virtually every consequential political movement in our country in the past 60 years. Consistently, in my view, he proved to be a man of vision, a man of purpose, a man of conviction, a man of courage. In particular, he can be credited with playing a pivotal role in the creation of a viable two-party system in our country, failing which our democracy would not have flourished to the extent it has.”

Mr Christie reminisced about Sir Arthur’s impact on his own then budding political career.

“When I was younger, aspiring to be something, I looked to you, an ideologue I thought, who was a part of the movement to bring youth into the Progressive Liberal party,” Mr Christie said.

“You and your colleagues allowed me as a youngster to sit in the back of the room, even to claim to be a member or a part of the group. I remember being attracted to your rhetorical skills and your ability on the platform to just do magical things with words and I dreamt one day I would be able to do the same. You captured the aspirations of young persons who watched you, who listened to you… I’ve seen the success of your family and broadly speaking, not just your children, but your siblings too and the success of a family that never started off with a silver spoon proverbially in their mouths but made it the old-fashioned way.”

Dr Minnis said Sir Arthur’s vision for the Bahamas lives on and continues to influence public policy today.

“The progressive Over-the-Hill transformation plan my administration is leading today,” he said, “is in part inspired by the social vision of Sir Arthur who served as the member of Parliament for Grant’s Town.”

“We have undoubtedly made tremendous progress as a nation. Still, had we remained more faithful to Sir Arthur’s vision, we would have made even greater progress in terms of equality and social justice. You have given your lifeblood and every measure of devotion for our country. We revere and love you.”

Born in Inagua, Sir Arthur served as news editor of The Tribune after starting his career in journalism at the Nassau Guardian. He was elected to Parliament in 1967, then again in 1982. In 1992, he became the country’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, the first among a number of ambassador roles he held.