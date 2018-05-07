Bnt Elects New Council

THE Bahamas National Trust recently held its annual general meeting and spring council meetings to elect its new council and officers for the year to review progress over the past year and to discuss plans for the work of the organisation.

The BNT membership elected 15 members at the AGM to serve on the 29-member council.

Following the AGM, the council met to further discuss the way forward and elected its officers for the 2018-2019 year. The following persons will lead the council: Janet Johnson, president; Geoffrey Andrews, deputy president; Simon Townend, honorary treasurer; and Andy Fowler, honorary secretary.

The 15 elected members are: Geoffrey Andrews; Marvin Arrington: Mr. Glenn Bannister; Kevin Cartwright; Hank Ferguson; Andy Fowler; Colin Higgs; Marcus Laing; Rachel Lightbourne-Graham; Neil McKinney; Deno Moss; Karin Sanchez; Andy Smith and Simon Townend.

Newly appointed Governor General’s Representatives Edward Fields and Dr Livingston Marshall bring new expertise and experience to the BNT Council. The full list of council members can be found on the BNT’S website www.bnt.bs.

The AGM also provided an opportunity for the BNT to recognise outstanding support from three outstanding entities. This year the BNT recognised the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for the long-term support and partnership with the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park. The Rotary Club of East Nassau was also recognised for its long-term support of the BNT’s educational initiatives, volunteerism at BNT events and ongoing commitment to the national parks of the Bahamas that spans over 25 years. Former BNT Council Member Teresa Butler was thanked for her tireless support and advice to the BNT.

“Recognising and thanking our supporters is important and essential to the success of our organisation. The defence force supports our wardens on a daily basis. The long term support and partnership from the Rotary Club of East Nassau brings together an outstanding group of Bahamians who respect and understand the importance of our national parks. Ms Butler has provided guidance and insight on a number of issues, as the BNT has grown over the past 25 years. Her belief in us as an organisation is inspirational and we feel honoured to have had her serve on the BNT Council,” said Lynn Gape, BNT deputy executive director.

The BNT is a non-governmental, non-profit, membership organisation working to protect Bahamian natural resources by building a network of national parks and promoting environmental stewardship.