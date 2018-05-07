‘Doctors Put Public At Risk’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH officials are bracing for a potential nationwide demonstration involving frustrated junior doctors, according to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

The rumoured action comes after some nurses engaged in a “sick out” last week.

“I spoke to the Bahamas Doctors Union president who acknowledged that union membership is prepared and determined to take some type of action (today),” Dr Sands said yesterday. “The public’s safety is in jeopardy here. I’m not certain (it will happen) because I’m not a member of the union but we’ve had this information confirmed by the members.

“We’ve taken steps as we view this as a credible threat.”

Asked if junior doctors will take industrial action today, BDU President Dr Macumba Miller told The Tribune yesterday: “We are entertaining all options. The staff is up in arms but we haven’t taken a strike vote. We won’t do anything illegal. We always view our patients’ care as more important than anything else.”

The demonstration fears reflect junior doctors’ agitation over impending changes within the public healthcare system that will impact their future. This month, heads of medical departments will rank senior house officers – junior doctors who work under the supervision of consultants and registrars – based on their performance. Likewise, the SHOs will rank the various medical departments, such as paediatrics, internal medicine and surgery, based on their preference.

“Using an algorithm with appropriate oversight, people will be matched to a department,” Dr Sands said.

However, not everyone will make the cut. Dr Sands expects that about 100 SHOs will not be chosen to participate in a residency programme within one of the medical departments. Those who do not make the cut will be mandated to participate in a “foundation programme” geared towards preparing them for private practice. At the conclusion of the programme, they will be required to take a Special Purpose Examination (SPEX) to qualify as a private medical practitioner. Those who fail the programme or the exam will be forced to exit the medical profession.

Dr Sands said the changes have been planned for some time.

Standards

“Over a decade or more we’ve been gradually increasing the standards,” he said. “It used to be someone would get a private practice licence just after completing an internship but that doesn’t serve the public well. You cannot say ‘I’m a doctor’ but camp out in a place where you’re neither fish nor fowl. Nobody envisioned young physicians being essentially permanently in a position where they cannot practice independently. Without qualifying to take the SPEX and passing the exam, the Medical Council won’t give licences to practice independently. And there will be no more staying as a mid-level doctor in a public hospital for 20 years.”

Dr Sands said more than 200 SHOs have been trapped in the public system for years and must exit so newly-trained interns can be accommodated.

“If we don’t deal with this problem now what am I going to say to 48 young doctors who don’t have a job and we say we don’t have a job for you?” he asked. “We have not dealt with this because it was too much of a political football and the chickens have come home to roost. I didn’t get involved in politics to maintain the status quo. Our country is in great trouble in large part because we have not tackled the serious problems, whether in education, immigration, in crime or what have you and we have paid a horrible price because of this inaction. An aggressive reform agenda is not anymore a choice but a necessity.”

The number of SHOs – 261 at last count – is growing by about 15 per cent per year and the budget allocation for them siphons off money from other essential services, Dr Sands said.

But junior doctors, often stung by negative experiences with the Medical Council of the Bahamas and the University of the West Indies’ post-graduate healthcare programmes, do not trust that the foundation programme will function fairly and are protesting the ministry’s effort to make it mandatory.

Junior doctors view Dr Sands as an elitist who, having gained his medical certifications in the United States, is unfamiliar with the “inadequacy” of Caribbean post-graduate medical programmes for which claims of bias are rampant.

“All are concerned about this,” Dr Miller said yesterday. “Every single day I cannot walk the halls without getting questions about it. Some people are willing to join the foundational course but making it a requirement doesn’t make any sense.”

Dr Miller said Dr Sands should have concentrated on improving UWI’s post-graduate programmes where matriculation rates are low even as Bahamian doctors perform well in similar programmes in the United States or the United Kingdom. The impending foundation programme, Dr Miller says, mirrors negative characteristics of UWI’s post-grad programmes.

“Thus far we have not seen the list of lecturers or any curriculum for the foundation programme,” Dr Miller said.

“If Dr Sands was truly interested in a postgraduate and certification system, he would strengthen UWI’s post-graduate programmes. It was strengthened before with the family medicine component where the government funded the programme to increase the number of lecturers. It now has about an 80 per cent pass rate. If done with all departments we can see an increase in matriculation percentages out of UWI Bahamas.”

Dr Miller said Dr Sands told his group of doctors who can’t pass the SPEX exam at the end of the programme “should be taxi drivers or maids or wash dishes or become lab techs.”

“We found that very insulting,” he said.

Asked about this yesterday, Dr Sands said: “We practice a profession that has the power to result in life or death. If you cannot pass a certifying examination that says you are a fit and proper physician then you have to find another job. So, there is a possibility all people who don’t apply themselves and who are unprepared to safely practice medicine in The Bahamas will have to find work somewhere else. If it means you have to wait tables, that is not the function of an unkind Medical Council, that basically means you have not applied yourself. “That is the context in which those statements were made and I’m sorry if people are offended. We will do whatever we can to train somebody; we will give you opportunities for remedial study; we will provide you with mentorship but there must be personal responsibility. We’re talking about human lives here and when you’re talking about human lives, I, the minister, am sworn to protect the interests of the public.”

Dr Sands said a meeting with BDU is expected at 2pm today.