Majority Rule In The Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

When Hitler came to power he used a secret weapon called Goebbels. Goebbels was Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda who believed that if a lie were repeated often enough people would start believing it. And it did wonders for him. He destroyed Germany and killed six-million Jews.

The PLP had its own Goebbels. The lie of Majority Rule has been repeated often and now is believed. But, thank God, the young people of this country are now using the two phrases that keep Democracy alive, “why” and “how come”.

The PLP’s Goebbels would have us believe that Majority Rule was racially based and only achieved on Jan 10, 1967. That was a lie.

If Majority Rule should be based on race, how come Barack Obama became the President of the United States? After all, white people are the Majority in the United States. So race based Majority Rule does not work. Furthermore, it is discriminatory.

If Majority Rule were based on gender, then women should be the Majority to Rule because women are the majority gender in The Bahamas. So that theory does not work. It would also be discriminatory. And any form of discrimination is wrong.

So let us try religion. The majority of people in The Bahamas are Baptist. If religion is used as a criterion, the Majority to rule should be Baptists. This does not work either. It is also discriminatory.

So following the Bahamian Goebbels’ logic, we must conclude that we should be ruled by Black, Bahamian, Baptist Women.

Following this theory, that would be our conclusion.

Foolish, discriminatory and just plain dumb.

So let’s try something else. Let’s try “Bahamian”. It’s not discriminatory and it is universal. Now that fits! Bahamian.

So when did the Bahamian vote become “universal”? The answer is simple. It became universally Bahamian in November of 1962 when women were allowed to vote. It was the first time the MAJORITY OF BAHAMIANS ruled in The Bahamas.

In November of 1962, the Majority of Bahamians voted and overwhelmingly the Majority of them voted for the UBP! So, if the truth be told, the first Majority Rule government in The Bahamas was the UBP.

On January 10th, 1967, the same “universal Bahamian” voter voted for the PLP, making them the SECOND Majority Rule Government in The Bahamas.

Is that hard to understand? Why do people have to lie? Thank God the young Bahamian people are asking questions. Keep it up. You may discover a few more lies that have been repeated often and are now being taken to be “truths”.

But there is hope. Today we have two fresh leaders, one PLP Philip “Brave” Davis and the other FNM Dr. Hubert Minnis. It is my sincere hope that this new day will bring less propaganda and more sunshine for the Bahamian people. We’ll see. Both men are capable.

PIERRE DUPUCH

Nassau,

May 7, 2018.