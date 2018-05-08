Six Migrants Held In Bimini

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

POLICE in Bimini apprehended six undocumented immigrants at a local hotel on Monday.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder said shortly before 10am, a team of police and immigration officers, acting on information, went to the Admiral Hotel in Bailey Town where they arrested five Indian men and one man from Brazil.

ASP Pinder said the immigrants had reportedly entered the country illegally and were taken into custody. She said investigations are continuing into the matter.