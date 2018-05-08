Suspected Suicide Of Us Man In Long Island

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

AN American man allegedly committed suicide in Long Island over the weekend.

Shortly after 7am on Sunday, police were called to a home in the Whymms settlement of the island where they discovered a man “hanging from a rope tied in the ceiling”. Local medical personnel were called to the scene; however the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tribune understands the victim’s name is James Rowan. Police said the incident was being treated as suicide.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told The Tribune: “He’s an American national, residing in The Bahamas.”

CSP Cash could not say how long the victim had been living here only that it had been a “number of years”.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson mentioned the incident in a post on his Facebook page, referring to the man as a “second homeowner” in the community.



An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death while police inquiries continue.